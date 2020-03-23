Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is currently under self-quarantine at his home in Barcelona, Spain

Lionel Messi shared a message on his Instagram story in the wake of the pandemic coronavirus that spreading across the globe.

Messi like many other celebrity sports personalities is currently undergoing self-quarantine with his family in Barcelona.

The Barcelona forward is a goodwill ambassador of UNICEF and in a bid to educate the public regarding the seriousness of the issue decided to post a message via his social media handle.

UNICEF also spread Messi’s message, thus spreading it to the masses to create further awareness. The Argentine talked about the consequences a virus such as Covid-19 would have upon children.

In the later part, he also suggests people, especially adults, need to be more responsible and reassuring during such times of extreme crisis.

He ends by saying that talking and reaching out to the kids is vital.

Messi’s son Ciro supervises his training

Ciro, Messi’s son, supervised his dad working out in the gym.

😍 Leo Messi's home workout, with a special guest 😉

📹 @OTRO pic.twitter.com/jKrStY4tN3 — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) March 20, 2020

Barcelona posted the video of Ciro joining his father at the gym. Ciro could be seen walking around and spending time talking to his father, while Messi works out.

The Spanish league being on a break has forced Messi to be under self-quarantine. The league is expected to resume on 3 April.

However, the date is tentative to changes depending on the effects in the coming days.