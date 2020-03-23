Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is currently with his family in his native Croatia

Ivan Rakitic gave an update about his situation in self-quarantine by making a virtual appearance via Barcelona’s official site.

The Barcelona midfielder is currently undergoing self-quarantine with his family in Croatia.

He gave an account of his day to day activities amidst the isolation saying that he still kept himself fit by working out at the gym in his house.

The creative midfielder also said that he spent almost all his time inside the house except to throw trash.

“No. I have only gone out to throw the garbage, which is 50 meters away and they are the only ones I have done on the street. From Naples I was already preparing for all this, I did quite a lot of shopping.”

He also shared how his teammates at the Catalonian side were coping with the sudden isolation that they have to undergo as part of the precautionary measures required to stop the spread of the virus.

According to Rakitic, Chilean Arturo Vidal was the one suffering the worst while the most patient person going through all this was goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

“Situation due to the virus in Croatia is not yet so serious”

Rakitic emphasised that the situation in his home country Croatia was not serious at present but that the recent earthquakes had caused some destruction.

“We are going from one to the other. This morning people, friends, family called me … it has been the strongest for many years and when many of us have to be home. The situation due to the virus in Croatia is not yet so serious, but the earthquake has destroyed hospitals, houses,” he said. “There were two women who gave birth tonight among the stones. I want to send a lot of encouragement. We have spoken for the national team and we are going to give great help because we all came out of this together.”

The Croatian star finally mentioned that he missed the routines, training and being around people.