Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij was part of the Netherlands side that defeated Spain 5-1 at the 2014 World Cup

Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij was full of praise for national teammate Virgil van Djik during a Q+A session on the club’s website.

De Vrij, who plies his trade with Inter Milan is currently under quarantine as part of the precautionary steps required to fight against the coronavirus.

Stefan de Vrij celebrates after scoring a goal for Inter Milan. (Getty Images)

When asked how it felt to play alongside fellow countryman and star defender Virgil van Djik, the Inter Milan defender had nothing but words full of praise.

According to de Vrij, van Djik is a strong defender and playing beside him was always a learning experience.

“It is very nice. He is a strong defender. I can learn from him. On and off the pitch he is a good person. It is always nice to play alongside him.”

📲 | VIDEO CHATA conversation with Stefan De Vrij as our defender answers all of your questions! #TogetherAsATeam https://t.co/k1lKZlvbyg — Inter (@Inter_en) March 20, 2020

Virgil van Dijk with Jurgen Klopp (L) after the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty)

Best moment ever

The defender also recollected that the 5-1 defeat of defending champions Spain during the 2014 World Cup was his best-ever moment with the national side. De Vrij was one of the scorers that day for the Netherland side.

“The World Cup match against Spain. We won 5-1 and I scored. It was a great match,” he said.

He later added that Kylian Mbappe was one of the toughest opponents he had faced as he was too fast and hard to mark.

Meanwhile, the defender also opened up regarding the isolation he had to undertake due to the coronavirus fears.

De Vrij clears a ball during a Champions League group match against Borussia Dortmund. (Getty Images)

“It is not easy, but we make the best of it until the virus is defeated. I train twice a day, watch television and read a lot. I have already read four books this week, I like to read at evening on the balcony about spiritual subjects.”

Italy has been one of the severely hit nations, where the death toll has crossed over 4000. Two of the de Vrij’s team rivals – Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi of Juventus were tested positive recently.