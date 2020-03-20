Lionel Messi’s wife shares affectionate Father’s Day post on Instagram

Lionel Messi and his family are currently under quarantine at their home in Castelldefels

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo paid tribute to her husband as a part of Father’s Day celebrations by posting a photo on her Instagram page.

The Barcelona superstar’s wife posted a photo of Messi along with their three children. Messi and his family are currently under quarantine at their home in Castelldefels, Spain, as a part of the precautionary measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

Lionel Messi with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. (Google)

Spain is one of the most-affected countries along with many other nations that are facing tough times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Antonela shared an affectionate Father’s Day post in praise of her husband.

“Happy Father’s Day!!! Thank you for always being an example for our children, who love and admire you more every day! Today more than ever we celebrate together”, wrote Antonela

She wrote the caption next to the hashtag “We stay at home” in reference to the virus fear that has been grappling the world recently.

Messi dons a new look

Meanwhile, in a major surprise to his fans and followers, Messi could be seen donning a new look in the photo posted by Antonella.

In the photo, Messi could be seen smiling at the camera with his children Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro sitting in front of him. However, what makes it the photo interesting is that Messi could be seen in a different look with his beard completely gone.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been mostly seen with a beard in recent times. (Getty Images)

Messi hasn’t been seen without a beard mostly – something that has characterised him in recent times. Meanwhile, fans and followers of Messi soon flooded the comment section with their responses to congratulate the footballing superstar.

The Argentine had very recently sent a message of encouragement to everyone from his home due to the limitations caused by the coronavirus pandemic and with the global labels #QuedateEnCasa and #StayAtHome, asking everyone to stay safe and responsible.