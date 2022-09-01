Lieke Martens 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Club Career, Personal Life and more

Lieke Martens is a Dutch professional football player who is currently playing in the French league with Paris Saint-Germain and here, we find out about her net worth, salary, career, personal life and more.

Lieke Martens Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Bergen, Netherlands Father’s Name Berten Thea Martens Mother’s Name N/A Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth $8 million Age 29 Date of Birth 16 December 1992 Nationality Dutch Position Winger, Midfielder Youth Clubs RKVV Montagnards, Olympia’18, Hogeschool van Amsterdam Senior Clubs Heerenveen, VVV-Venlo, Standard Liège, FCR 2001 Duisburg, Kopparbergs/Göteborg, Rosengârd, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain Achievements (Selected) The Best FIFA Women’s Player (2017), FIFPro World XI (2017), Tuttosport Golden Player Woman (2021) Relationship Status Engaged (Benjamin van Leer) Children – Sponsorships Nike Social Media Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Lieke Martens Salary and Net Worth

Lieke Martens’ base salary is $400,000 per year, excluding advertisements and endorsements. That is not a shabby amount for a female player, with the women’s sport still struggling to match the finances that are offered to male footballers.

Christine Sinclair’s net worth is estimated to be $8 million and it is expected to rise further as she progresses in her career.

Netherlands’ Lieke Martens attends a training session. (Photo by GERRIT VAN KEULEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Lieke Martens Club Career

Lieke Martens started her club career with SC Heerenveen at age 16 and soon moved to the newly formed VVV Venlo women’s team. After her impressive showing, she made a rise up to the Belgian First Division, where she signed for Standard Liege and won her first domestic league title.

Martens scored an impressive 17 goals in her short tenure which led to interest from other major leagues and she signed for Bundesliga club 2001 Duisburg. This is where her career graph came to a halt and saw her making only 30 appearances in her three years at the club and soon saw herself playing in the Swedish league with Kopparbergs/Göteberg for a season before making a move to the champions of the league in Rosengård.

Her time in the Swedish league gave her a new lease of life and her immaculate performances saw her earn a well-deserved move to FC Barcelona, a club where she really got into her great patch of form. She was part of the Barcelona continental treble-winning team. She ended her five-year success-filled years with FC Barcelona and joined Paris Saint-Germain this year.

International Career

Lieke Martens made her senior national team debut in August 2011 and became a starter for the team by the next year. She was an integral part of the team in her nation’s successful 2015 Women’s World Cup qualification run, which was the first time they had achieved this feat.

Her biggest achievement with the national team came just after she had signed for FC Barcelona and she guided her team to a UEFA Women’s Euro title in 2017, with her bagging the Player of the Tournament award.

Martens was a key cog in the transition of the Netherlands international team and has been touted to be a future leader of the team, with the player still in her prime with an aim to improve further.

Lieke Martens Personal Life

Lieke Martens is engaged to professional footballer Benjamin van Leer since 2018. Van Leer plays in goal for Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam. She has three siblings, two brothers named Jelle and Sjoerd and a sister named Mieke.

𝑨𝒏 𝒆𝒙𝒄𝒍𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒄𝒍𝒖𝒃 pic.twitter.com/h4TscoeCKA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 26, 2022

Lieke Martens Social Media

