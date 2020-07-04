Alex Morgan is one of the top female footballers in the world and here is all about her net worth and more

Net Worth (2020) $3million Salary (2020) $1million Age 30 Date of Birth 2 July, 1989 International team USA Current club Orlando Pride

Net Worth

The American has been around the women’s footballing scene for quite a while now. However, she still takes home an extremely humble salary when compared to her male counterparts.

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 07: Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France shakes hands with Alex Morgan (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Despite being right at the top of the game in terms of ability as well as reputation, the 2020 net worth of Alex Morgan is $3million.

The majority of her earnings are said to be arriving from her exploits in football, with a flurry of endorsement deals offering additional support.

The maximum salary paid to women in the National Women’s Soccer League is in the region of $45,000. Morgan is effectively guaranteed to be one of the top earners in the sport, if not the highest. Her salary has been estimated to be in the region of $1m.

Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Megan Rapinoe celebrate during a Victory Ticker Tape Parade for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Career And Achievements

The forward came through the ranks of the American Youth Soccer Organization as a child and had to work quite hard to make it to the big-time as a woman footballer.

Having spent her college career with the California Golden Bears, she first made a real name for herself after joining West Coast FC in the summer of 2008.

This was followed by a flurry of loan spells across various American sides. The only consistency in her overall play being the absolute abundance of goals.

The suspension of the WPS came at a terrible time for Morgan. She spent a season with the Western New York Flash but the league folded up. As a reaction, she went on to join some of her national teammates at Seattle Sounders Women.

This was further followed by spells at Portland Thorns FC and Orlando Pride, which is where she is currently employed.

US and Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan arrives for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

International Career

The American striker’s breakthrough achievement occurred in the year of 2012. She was part of the USA National team that went on to win the Olympic gold.

Although the London Olympics victory was preceded by a defeat in the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2011, the disappointment surrounding that loss didn’t last long.

She guided the side to two back-to-back FIFA World Cup Successes, winning the 2015 and 2019 editions. She has also won the ESPY Award on a few occasions, with the most valuable of those coming last year, when she secured the award for Best Female Athlete.

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 07: Gianni Infantino, FIFA president shakes hands with Alex Morgan of the USA after the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Personal Life

She was born in Los Angeles to parents Pamela and Michael Morgan and was raised with two older sisters.

Morgan is married to LA Galaxy star Servando Carrasco. They tied their know as a couple back in December of 2014. The pair are said to have met each other while playing soccer at UC Berkeley.

US Soccer stars Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco celebrate at their wedding reception at Rancho Dos Pueblos on December 31, 2014 in Santa Barbara, California. Morgan’s reception dress “Little White Dress,” pictured, was custom designed with her input by Amsale. (Photo by Kamee June Photography/Handout/Getty Images)

The attacker was given the nickname of Baby Horse by her teammates owing to her signature running style and general speed. She is said to be vegan and was named by PETA as the most beautiful female celebrity in 2019.

Alex Morgan poses with the ESPY Award for Best Female Athlete during The 2019 ESPYs (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Morgan appeared alongside Lionel Messi on the cover of FIFA 16, the flagship football video game by EA Sports. She is also a published novelist and has appeared on multiple advertisements as well as films.

Morgan is a Nike athlete and her imagery has been utilised for the launches of multiple products, including jerseys, clothes and boots. She has endorsed Coca-Cola. Her other commercial deals include McDonalds, AT&T and Chapstick.

United States’ forward Alex Morgan ends up on the grass during the France 2019 Womens World Cup (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Charity and Awareness

She is a UNICEF ambassador advocating a variety of human interest issues. She is also right at the forefront of the campaign that is demanding equal pay for women.

Morgan has stood up for important issues like gender equality and violence against women.