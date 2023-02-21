Lewis Gordon 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Lewis Gordon is an English professional football player who plays as a left-back for the English League One club Bristol Rovers and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Lewis Courtney Gordon famously called Lewis Gordon joined the League One club Bristol Rovers from Brentford in 2022 and has been a regular player for the club. Lewis has represented Scotland’s youth teams at the national level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation.

Lewis started professional footballing at Brentford. The young full-back is a hard worker and has been known for his offensive contributions as well. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Lewis Gordon Facts and Wiki

Birth Place London, England Father’s Name Keith Gordon Mother’s Name Nadine Gordon Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth NA Age 22 Birthday 12 February 2001 Nationality English Position Left-back Senior Clubs Watford, St Albans City, Brentford, Bristol Rovers. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Twitter

Lewis Gordon’s Net Worth and Salary

Lewis Gordon is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is not available on the internet. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €100k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of less than £1 million per year playing for Bristol Rovers.

Lewis Gordon Club Career

Gordon began his football career with Watford at the U7 level, where he progressed to sign his first professional contract in 2018. After being named the club’s Academy Player of the Year, he joined the U23 team and went on loan with St Albans City, but was released in 2020.

What a day, what a win, happy to sign for @Official_BRFC and make my league debut. Thanks to the travelling fans ✌🏽let’s keep pushing. pic.twitter.com/IMNqULZrGk — Lewis Gordon (@LewisGordonnn23) August 6, 2022

Gordon joined Brentford’s B team in September 2020 and signed a one-year contract, which was extended in June 2021. He made his first team debut in the FA Cup and had 32 appearances during the 2020-21 B team season. He spent the 2021-22 pre-season with the first-team squad but did not make any regular season appearances. He was released from Brentford at the end of the 2021-22 season.

After a trial with Crystal Palace U23, Gordon signed a two-year contract with Bristol Rovers in August 2022, where he made his debut and started in a 4-0 win over Burton Albion.

Lewis Gordon International Career

With Scottish ancestry from his grandmother, Gordon played for Scotland at U17 and U19 levels but was unable to help the team qualify for the 2018 UEFA European U17 Championship. He is yet to play for the senior team of the country.

Lewis Gordon Family

Lewis Gordon was born on 12 February 2001 in London, England. His parents are Keith Gordon and Nadine Gordon. They struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Lewis Gordon’s Girlfriend

Lewis Gordon prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Lewis Gordon has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Lewis Gordon Cars and Tattoos

Lewis Gordon has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of London, England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Lewis Gordon has not inked his skin yet.

