Leonardo Campana 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Leonardo Campana is an Ecuadorian professional football player who plays as a forward for the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and for the Ecuador national team and this article will reveal the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Leonardo Campana Romero famously called Leonardo Campana joined the MLS club on loan from the Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2022. He represents Ecuador’s football team at the national level.

He is playing at a good level and hopes to put in more effort on the pitch to reach a top level. He was not included in Ecuador’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup following his injuries in recent times and hopes to come back stronger. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.

Leonardo Campana celebrates after scoring against Venezuela in the 2019 South American U20 Championship. (Photo credit should read CLAUDIO REYES/AFP via Getty Images)

Leonardo Campana Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Barcelona, Spain Father’s Name Pablo Campana Mother’s Name Isabel Romero Star Sign Leo Net Worth $1.5 Million Age 22 Birthday 24 July 2000 Nationality Ecuadorian Position Forward. Senior Clubs Barcelona SC, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Famalicão, Grasshopper, Inter Miami. Achievements 1X TOP GOAL SCORER

1X UNDER-20 SOUTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Leonardo Campana’s Net Worth and Salary

Leonardo is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $1.5 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €3.00 million by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of 1 Million Pounds per year playing for Inter Miami. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Leonardo Campana Club Career

Leonardo started footballing at Barcelona’s Sporting Club in 2016 and was promoted to the senior team in 2016. He made a total of 16 appearances for the club scoring 3 goals in his 4 years time with the club. He signed for Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2020 for a long-term deal.

First hat trick in @InterMiamiCF history ✔️

Player of the Week ✔️



Go on, Leonardo Campana! pic.twitter.com/s6sPw2Pkza — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 11, 2022

He was loaned out to the Portugal club Famalicao in 2020 for a season. He made his debut for the club against Belenenses SAD on 28 September 2020 and the match ended in a 2-1 victory. He scored his first goal for the club against Gil Vicente F.C on 22 April 2021 and the match ended in a 3-0 win.

He joined the Swiss Super League club Grasshopper on 16 July 2021 on loan for a season. He made his debut for the club against Basel and scored an own goal resulting in a defeat. He made a total of 14 appearances for the club scoring 3 goals.

In January 2022, he joined the MLS club Inter Miami on a season-long loan. He made his debut for the club against Chicago Fire FC which ended in a 0-0 draw on 26 February 2022. He scored his first goal for the club against Austin FC on 6 March. He scored his first hat trick for the club against the New England Revolution.

Leonardo Campana International Career

Leonardo represented the U20 and U23 levels of Ecuador before playing for the senior team. He made a total of 22 appearances for those levels scoring 7 goals. He gained people’s attention when he scored 6 goals in 9 appearances for the U20 Ecuador team in the 2019 South American U20 Championship.

The Net Worth of Leonardo Campana is $1.5million dollars. (Photo credit should read CLAUDIO REYES/AFP via Getty Images)

Leonardo Campana Family

Leonardo was born on 24 July 2000 in Barcelona, Spain. His parent’s name Pablo Campana and Isabel Romero struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they supported him financially too. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.

Leonardo Campana’s Girlfriend

Leonardo Campana is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Leonardo has a sponsorship deal with Nike and as per the sponsorship-endorsement deal, He wears the company’s boots for every match he plays.

Leonardo Campana is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @leonardocampana Instagram)

Leonardo Campana Cars and Tattoos

Leonardo Campana has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Barcelona. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. He has inked some quotes on his right leg.

