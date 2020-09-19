Leeds United submit offer for Fiorentina midfielder Erick Pulgar

According to claims from La Nazione via Sport Witness (h/t Leeds Live), Premier League newcomers Leeds United have submitted an offer for Chilean international midfielder Erick Pulgar, who currently plies his trade with Fiorentina in Italy.

As per the report, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements before the October deadline and have set their sights on the 26-year-old, who has three years remaining on his contract.

It is understood that Leeds face an uphill task in getting a deal for Pulgar over the line, with Fiorentina labelling him as non-transferable. The exact value of Leeds’ offer for Pulgar hasn’t been mentioned though.

Erick Pulgar registered 7 goals and 8 assists in 41 appearances for Fiorentina last season (Getty Images)

The West Yorkshire giants have already roped in Rodrigo Moreno and Robin Koch as marquee signings this summer following their promotion to the top-flight. However, they aren’t done with their business just yet, with several players across the continent still linked.

Pulgar has emerged as the latest addition to the club’s shortlist of potential targets. The defensive midfielder shot to prominence with Antofagasta and Universidad Catolica in his native Chile before moving to Italy with Bologna in 2015.

Leeds United have submitted an offer for Pulgar (Getty Images)

The 26-year-old registered over 100 appearances for Bologna before signing for Fiorentina last summer and went on to enjoy a successful debut season at his new club. Pulgar contributed with 7 goals and 8 assists in 41 appearances last term as La Viola finished 10th in the Serie A standings.

Essentially a defensive midfielder by trade, Pulgar presents a top-quality alternative to Kalvin Phillips at Elland Road. Furthermore, his ability to chip in with goals and assists should provide the likes of Pablo Hernandez and Mateusz Klich with cover and competition.