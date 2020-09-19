Tottenham just one step away from completing Sergio Reguilon transfer

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a move to sign Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid for a fee which could potentially rise up to £32million.

The 23-year-old has already arrived at Tottenham’s training ground alongside Los Blancos teammate Gareth Bale to complete his move and is expected to sign a five-year deal very soon. (h/t Sky Sports)

Real Madrid are willing to cash in on Reguilon as they already have the likes of Marcelo and Ferland Mendy as specialist left-back options in their squad.

It has been reported, however, that Madrid will preserve a buy-back clause in the agreement that will enable them to re-sign the defender in the future. (h/t Sky Sports)

Sergio Reguilon won the Europa League last season while on loan at Sevilla from Real Madrid (Getty Images)

As per the report, Man United, Chelsea, and Everton were all linked with a move for the left-back earlier this summer but it now appears that Tottenham have won the race to sign the La Liga star.

The Lilywhites have already completed deals for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Hart and Matt Doherty, and Reguilon is now set to become the fourth major addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad this summer.

Reguilon made 22 first-team appearances for the Los Blancos before being loaned out to fellow top-flight side Sevilla, where he won the Europa League last season.

The Spaniard contributed with 3 goals and 5 assists in 38 appearances for Julen Lopetegui’s side and was also named as the best left-back in the La Liga.

Tottenham are closing in on a deal to sign Reguilon (Getty Images)

The 23-year-old’s imminent arrival at Tottenham should sort out the club’s left-back conundrum amidst the uncertain future of Danny Rose.

The England international is clearly not fancied by Mourinho and is now in talks to sign for Italian club Genoa after spending the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Newcastle United.

Ryan Sessegnon has also been touted for a loan exit, which looks very much a possibility if a deal for Reguilon is confirmed. That would leave the Spaniard competing with Ben Davies for a role on the left-hand side of the backline.