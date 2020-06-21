Leeds United handed boost as five players extend contract till season end

As reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United have been handed a major boost in their bid for a promotion to the Premier League. The Whites have been able to agree on short-term contract extensions with five players until the end of the season.

The five players in question are Gaetano Berardi, Ben White, Illan Meslier and Jack Harrison, along with Helder Costa, whose transfer from Wolves will be made permanent in the summer. (h/t YEP)

However, a decision is yet to be made over the loan extension of RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin. (h/t YEP)

Leeds are the EFL Championship leaders currently and are vying for promotion to the Premier League.

A number of key players for the Whites this season are on loan, with contracts expiring on June 30.

The season has been extended beyond June because of the coronavirus pandemic, due to which football was on halt for over three months.

FIFA granted permission for clubs to extend deals for players on loan and soon-to-be free agents, until the completion of the campaign.

Leeds United have now acted to tie down five players until the end of the season, boosting their chances of a promotion.

Gaetano Berardi was in the final few days of his deal with the Whites. The Swiss defender is one of the only three senior centre-backs at the club’s disposal, along with captain Liam Cooper and on-loan star Ben White.

Not being able to tie the duo down to a short-term deal would have spelt major trouble for Marcelo Bielsa.

Young goalkeeper Illan Meslier hasn’t featured much, but having stepped in after Kiko Casilla’s eight-match ban, he has done well. With the Spaniard still serving his suspension, Meslier is expected to play a big role in the final run-in for the Whites.

Speaking of Jack Harrison, the on-loan Manchester City ace has been one of Leeds’ most important attacking players. Same goes for Costa as well, whose short-term extension with Leeds does not come as a major surprise given that the club are set to sign him permanently in the summer. (h/t YEP)

Bielsa’s side resumed their season with a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City earlier in the day. With eight matches left to be played, they still remain the favourites to seal automatic promotion and return to the Premier League after 16 years.