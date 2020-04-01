Patrick Bamford currently plays for Leeds United and has been in good form this season

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford revealed that former Trinidad and Tobago striker Stern John was his first football idol growing up.

The forward is currently under self-isolation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, he chose to answer a few questions in an engaging question-answer session held by Sky Bet.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford in action. (Getty Images)

When asked who his first football idol was while growing up, Bamford did not have to think twice as he replied, “Stern John.”

Stern John played for several English clubs such as Nottingham Forest, Coventry City, Birmingham City and many others.

Bamford also talked about the first pair of boots he ever received saying they were given to him by his mom and dad. “I reckon my mum and dad bought me a pair,” he said.

First pair of boots? 👟

First idol in football? 🤩

Worst behaved on a night out? 🙈



We sat down with @LUFC striker @Patrick_Bamford for a game of First & Worst 🗣️ #LUFC pic.twitter.com/IKGJcrGhnA — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) March 30, 2020

A visibly unsure Bamford then added that those boots were either Asics or Diadora’s.

Forest first club Bamford supported

Later in the session, Bamford said that Nottingham Forest was the first club he supported.

Bamford joined his hometown club, Forest, as a child and began his career there. He made his debut in December 2011 before joining Chelsea the next year.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United battles for possession with Morgan Fox of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020, in Leeds, England. (Getty Images)

Also, according to him, his loan spells at various clubs helped him realise his potential as a footballer.

“Probably when I started going out on loan and playing properly. Rather than just being in a team because you’re not really playing men’s football then. I think when you start playing men’s football…probably then,” Bamford recalled.

A star striker with Leeds, Bamford went on a loan spell at numerous clubs such as Derby County, Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace before returning to Middlesbrough permanently in 2017.

Patrick Bamford during his time at Middlesbrough. (Getty Images)

He later moved to Leeds in the summer of 2018 and has been an instant hit ever since. This season alone, he featured 36 times for the league leaders, finding the back of the net 13 times already.