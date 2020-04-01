Centre-back Conor Coady has been pivotal to Wolves impressive display this season

Conor Coady spoke about his role as Wolves captain in the wake of the coronavirus crisis that has halted Premier League action.

A leader on the pitch, Coady is currently home as part of the mandatory isolation process. Meanwhile, he decided to open up about his experiences as the side’s skipper via his club’s official site.

Wolves skipper Conor Coady in action. (Getty Images)

Coady talked in length about his captaincy style and also revealed that his first priority before a match was to make his teammates feel that they were going for a war.

“Before a game, it’s about trying to motivate and trying to create a bit of an atmosphere. All the lads realise how important the Premier League is, and every game is, but it’s important to create a feeling within the dressing room that we’re going into war – that’s the biggest thing now,” he said.

Coady has been an integral part of Nuno Espirito Santos-led side. Wolves are having their best-ever season in the Premier League so far, with 43 points from 29 games.

"It’s important to create a feeling within the dressing room that we’re going in to war."



Conor Coady lifts the lid on his captaincy style and his responsibilities on and off the pitch



🗣📰https://t.co/aRV3dZP13H — Wolves (@Wolves) March 31, 2020

They are currently sixth and five points short of fourth-placed Chelsea.

“I make sure I give them a message or a call”

The centre-back also talked about his responsibility as a captain while welcoming new members into the side.

He believed that he offered a helping hand to the newcomers from the moment he learned about their arrival.

“When lads first come in, I think it’s important that they get a helping hand. Obviously, with the news and social media, you know when people are signing,” he said.

Andraz Sporar of Slovan Bratislava and Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the UEFA Europa League group K match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Slovan Bratislava at Molineux on November 07, 2019, in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Getty Images)

“As soon as you hear the get-go, I make sure I give them a message or a call, to make sure he knows where I am in case, he needs me for anything.”

He added that it is very important that there is always someone to look after the newcomers given their inexperience to the new surroundings.

Coady emphasised the importance of the situation by saying that the new players should never feel that they have walked into the club alone.