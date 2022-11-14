Lamare Bogarde 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Lamare Bogarde is a Dutch football player who plays as a defender for the Premier League club Aston Villa and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars and so on.

Lamare Trenton Chansey Bogarde famously called Lamrade Bogarde was promoted to the senior squad of Aston Villa in 2020. He has represented the Netherlands national football team at the youth level.

Lamare primarily plays in the reserve team of the club and is working really hard to fit into the main squad of the Villa. The centre-back is considered by the club as one for the future and let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Lamare Bogarde in his Aston Villa debut against Liverpool in a FA Cup match. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Lamare Bogarde Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Rotterdam, Netherlands. Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £111 k Age 18 Birthday 5 January 2004 Nationality Dutch Position Defender Senior Clubs Aston Villa Achievements 1x English FA Youth Cup winner Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Lamare Bogarde Net Worth and Salary

Lamare has been making most of his income through footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated at £111k as of 2022. The net worth of the player in 2022 is valued at €300k by Transfermarkt.

He makes a total figure of 52000 pounds per year playing for Villa as per the contract. He needs to prove himself to be promoted to the first team to get a lucrative contract.

Lamare Bogarde Club Career

Lamare started footballing at Feyenoord academy and played there till 2020 before he moved to Aston Villa. He stayed with the youth team for a year and got promoted to the senior squad by the coaches after getting impressed by the talent of the player.

The player made his debut for the club on 8 January 2021 in the FA Cup fixture against Liverpool at Villa Park. He was named in the starting lineup for that match and the match ended in a 1-4 defeat to Villa. He signed his professional contract with the club on 12 January 2021.

🗓️ Senior debut on Friday

📝 Signs first professional contract on Tuesday



Congratulations, Lamare Bogarde! — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 12, 2021

He played with the U18 team of Aston Villa and helped the team to win the FA Youth Cup in May 2021 by beating Liverpool U18 in the finals by 2-1. He signed a contract extension with the club in July 2022 which allowed him to stay at the club for a long period.

Lamare was a part of the main squad of the Aston Villa team for the pre-season tour of Australia in July 2022.

Lamare Bogarde International Career

Lamare has represented the Netherlands football team at the U15, U16, and U18 levels. He is yet to make his senior debut for the country and it is his dream to play for his country like many other players.

Lamare Bogarde Family

Lamare was born on 5 January 2004 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. He is of Surinamese descent. He is the brother of Melayro Bogarde who is a professional footballer. Also, he is the nephew of Winston Bogarde who is also a professional footballer.

Lamare Bograde is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @lbogarde._ Instagram)

Lamare Bogarde Girlfriend

Lamare is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media, he might be dating someone secretly too.

Lamare has a boots sponsorship deal with Adidas. As per the endorsement deal, he wears the company’s boots to every match he plays and endorses the product on his social media account.

Lamare Bogarde Cars and Tattoos

Lamare has been spotted driving a white car in the streets of England for which the model is not known. He might have some plans to buy some fancy cars to fill his garage in the future. Unlike many footballers, he doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his skin.

The net worth of Lamare Bogarde is £111 k. (Credits: @lbogarde._ Instagram)

