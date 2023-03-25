Kelechi Iheanacho 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Kelechi Iheanacho is a Nigerian professional football player who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Leicester City and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Kelechi Promise Iheanacho is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Leicester City and the Nigeria national team. He has been described as one of the brightest talents in African football.

Iheanacho is a talented and versatile forward with a keen eye for goal. His ability to score both from open play and set pieces makes him a valuable asset to any team. He has shown his potential to be a world-class player and will undoubtedly be one to watch in the coming years.

Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Leicester City at Gtech Community Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Kelechi Iheanacho Facts

Birth Place Imo, Nigeria Father’s Name James Iheanacho Mother’s Name Mercy Iheanacho Star Sign Libra Net Worth £22.36m Age 26 Birthday 3 October 1996 Nationality Nigerian Position Forward Senior Clubs Manchester City, Leicester City Achievements 1X English FA Cup Winner

1X English League Cup Winner

1X English Super Cup Winner

1X Under-17 World Cup Champion Girlfriend Amarachi Joy Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Kelechi Iheanacho Net Worth and Salary

Kelechi Iheanacho is said to have a net worth of 22.36 million euros, according to the site pulse sports. The 26-year-old has already achieved great success in his career and if he continues on the same level, there is no doubt that his net worth will increase exponentially. The current market value of Kelechi Iheanacho is 15 million euros according to the Transfermarkt. The player has an annual average salary of £3,120,000

Kelechi Iheanacho Club Career

Iheanacho began his professional career with the Nigerian club Taye Academy. He was later scouted by Manchester City and signed for them in January 2014, where he initially played for their youth team. He made his first-team debut in 2015 and scored his first goal for the club in the same match.

Over the next few seasons, he became a regular part of the Manchester City squad, scoring important goals in both the Premier League and Champions League. In August 2017, Iheanacho signed for Leicester City on a five-year deal for a reported fee of £25 million. He had an impressive first season with the Foxes, scoring 8 goals in 28 Premier League appearances, including a hat-trick against Sheffield United.

In the 2020-21 season, Iheanacho was in incredible form, scoring 19 goals in all competitions and helping Leicester City win the FA Cup for the first time in their history. He was named the Premier League Player of the Month for March 2021, becoming the first Nigerian to win the award.

Kelechi Iheanacho International Career

Iheanacho made his debut for the Nigeria national team in 2015 and has since become a key player for the Super Eagles. He played a vital role in Nigeria’s successful qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup, scoring crucial goals against Zambia and Cameroon.

He also played in all of Nigeria’s games at the tournament, scoring a goal against Argentina in the group stage. In March 2021, he scored a brace in Nigeria’s 3-0 victory over Lesotho in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match. He was named the Man of the Match for his performance.

Kelechi Iheanacho is said to have a net worth of 22.36 million euros, according to the site pulse sports. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Kelechi Iheanacho Family

Kelechi Iheanacho was born on 3 October 1996 in his hometown/village of Obogwe, Imo State, Nigeria., Uruguay to Nigerian parents. His father’s name is James Iheanachoand his mother’s name is Mercy Iheanacho, He is the third born in his family and the last son of four siblings comprising three boys and a girl. His sister Chibless is a fashionista and very active on social media.

And his rumoured brother Chibuike has been a source of a stir on whether he is actually his son, given the 10-year-old could not have been born since Iheanacho lost his mom in 2013. Kelechi played football every day with his two brothers and friends in the street and in his school

Kelechi Iheanacho Girlfriend – Amarachi Joy

Kelechi Iheanacho’s girlfriend is Amarachi Joy whom he set to wed and preparations are on but Amarachi, his girlfriend of five years to whom he paid her bride price in May 2019 collapsed and fainted in the UK when she heard Kelechi was about to pay the bride price on someone else.

Kelechi Iheanacho is currently dating Amarachi Joy. (Credits: @kelechi72 Instagram)

Kelechi Iheanacho has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his peak phase and will attract more sponsors in the near future.

Kelechi Iheanacho Cars

Kelechi Iheanacho has not been spotted driving around in any car. It’s still unknown the exact car the 26-year-old owns, but due to his success and financial position it is obvious that he does have a good selection of cars

Kelechi Iheanacho Tattoos

