Jurrien David Norman Timber, born on June 17, 2001, is a talented Dutch professional footballer who currently plays as a defender for Arsenal in the Premier League and represents the Netherlands national team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jurriën Timber’s rise in football has been remarkable, and his skills and versatility on the field make him a valuable asset for both Arsenal and the Netherlands national team. Fans and pundits have high expectations for his future and eagerly anticipate his continued growth and success in the sport.

He joined Arsenal from Ajax in July 2023. While primarily a centre-back, he is also capable of playing as a right-back. Let us see the versatile Dutch professional’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.

Jurrien Timber of AFC Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between SSC Napoli and AFC Ajax. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Jurrien Timber and Wiki

Birth Place Utrecht, Netherlands Father’s Name Maduro Mother’s Name Marilyn Timber Star Sign Gemini Net Worth £1.5 Million Age 22 Birthday 17 June 2001 Nationality Dutch Position Center-back Senior Clubs Jong Ajax, Ajax, Arsenal. Achievements 1X FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

2X DUTCH CHAMPION

1X DUTCH CUP WINNER

1X DUTCH U17 CHAMPION

1X EUROPEAN UNDER-17 CHAMPION

1X DUTCH U19 CHAMPION

1X DUTCH U19 YOUTH CUP WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Jurrien Timber’s Net Worth and Salary

The gifted football player Jurrien Timber has amassed a net worth of a staggering 1.5 million pounds, demonstrating his success both on and off the pitch. He earns a salary of £120k-per-week which sums up to £6.4 million annually with the Gunners. Timber’s importance in the football world is acknowledged and highly valued, with a market value of €42.00m.

Jurrien Timber Club Career

When Timber turned four and joined the Utrecht-based team DVSU, his football career officially got underway. At the age of six, he later transferred to Feyenoord’s youth programme. He made a key decision to join the famed Ajax junior academy in 2014, where he furthered his development. His first professional deal was with Ajax in 2018.

On March 7, 2020, Ajax defeated SC Heerenveen 3-1 to mark Timber’s senior debut. He displayed his skills on the pitch and immediately established himself as a promising player. Timber scored his first goal of the season for Ajax on May 2, 2021, during a 4-0 victory over Emmen. With this triumph, Ajax won its 35th Eredivisie championship.

Official, confirmed. Jurrien Timber joins Arsenal on €40m deal & €5m add ons! 🔴⚪️✔️pic.twitter.com/0hvaB4keKr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2023

Timber moved to Arsenal in July 2023 and signed a long-term contract with the team. William Saliba’s former number 12 jersey was donned by him. For his services, Arsenal paid Ajax an initial transfer price of £34 million, with the possibility of add-ons bringing the total to £38.5 million.

Jurrien Timber International Career

Timber competed for the Netherlands at the international level at the under-15, under-16, under-17, under-19, and under-21 age groups. He competed for the winning under-17 squad at the 2018 UEFA European Under-17 Championship. On June 2, 2021, Timber started his senior international debut for the Netherlands in a friendly match against Scotland.

He was selected for the Netherlands’ team to compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup thanks to his performances. Timber participated in games against Ecuador, Qatar, the United States, and Argentina, playing a crucial part in the tournament. Sadly, the Netherlands’ loss to Argentina in the quarterfinals resulted in their elimination from the competition.

Jurrien Timber joined Arsenal from Ajax in July 2023. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Jurrien Timber Family

The talented football player Jurrien Timber was born on June 17, 2001, in Utrecht, Netherlands, to a large and multicultural family. His parents, Mr. Maduro and Marilyn Timber are natives of Aruba and Curaçao, two Dutch Caribbean islands that are included in the ABC Islands. It’s interesting to note that the family decided against using their father’s last name, Maduro, and instead chose to use their mother’s last name, Timber. Quinten Timber, Jurrien’s twin brother, is also active in football, demonstrating their mutual love of the game. They also have three elder brothers, Shamier, Chris, and Dylan, who together make up a close-knit and encouraging family.

Jurrien Timber’s Girlfriend

In terms of his private life, Jurrien Timber is right now concentrating on his successful football career and hasn’t made any public declarations about being in a relationship. Despite the likelihood of a covert relationship, he is thought to be unmarried according to the information at hand. His continued commitment to his professional goals shows how devoted and passionate he is to the game.

Jurrien Timber and Adidas have forged a lucrative sponsorship relationship that emphasizes their working relationship. Timber passionately uses and supports Adidas items on the pitch, displaying their dependability and effectiveness. Additionally, he has shown his support for the company by highlighting its sponsorship on his social media channels, further tying his athletic career to Adidas.

Jurrien Timber has a net worth of £1.5 Million. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Jurrien Timber Cars and Tattoos

The committed football player Jurrien Timber has chosen to avoid getting any tattoos on his body because they are visible. He reportedly drives a slick black Mercedes Benz, though specifics regarding his vehicle are not well known. His taste and achievements off the pitch are reflected in the beautiful and opulent car.

Read More:

FAQs about Jurrien Timber