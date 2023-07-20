Angelo Gabriel is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Chelsea and for the Brazil National Team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Angelo Gabriel Borges Damaceno, commonly known as Angelo Gabriel or simply Angelo, is a talented Brazilian footballer who currently plays as a forward for Chelsea Football Club. Born on 21 December 2004 in Brasília, Federal District, Angelo began his football journey at a young age when he joined Santos’ youth academy in 2015 at the age of ten.

At only 18 years old, Angelo Gabriel has already made a name for himself in Brazilian football and is poised to continue his rise in the sport. With his technical abilities, speed, and goal-scoring prowess, he has the potential to become one of the brightest stars in world football in the years to come.

Angelo Gabriel has a net worth of $5-7 Million. (Photo by GUILHERME DIONIZIO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Angelo Gabriel Facts and Wiki

Angelo Gabriel’s Net Worth and Salary

Football prospect Angelo Gabriel has amassed a noteworthy net worth that is thought to be in the $5–$7 million range. The fact that his market value is an outstanding €13.00m, despite the fact that exact information regarding his pay is not publicly available, speaks to his rising importance in the football community. Gabriel is a player to keep an eye on in the future because of his talent and potential, which are likely to lead to a rise in his financial success along with his career.

Angelo Gabriel Club Career

In July 2020, Angelo, then only 15 years old, debuted for Santos’ under-20 team, exhibiting his great talent and skills. He was promoted to the senior squad in October as a result of this outstanding performance, which was overseen by Cuca. He entered into a professional pre-contract agreement with Santos on October 23, 2020, and it became effective on his 16th birthday.

Angelo made his first appearance for Santos’ main squad on October 25, 2020, as a substitute in a game against Fluminense in the Brazilian Serie A tournament, not long after signing his professional contract. By 11 days, Angelo surpassed the illustrious Pele to become the second-youngest player to ever play for Santos.

https://twitter.com/OfficialFPL/status/1680934570236030978?s=20

On March 9, 2021, at the age of 16 years, 2 months, and 16 days, Angelo made history by playing in the coveted Copa Libertadores as the youngest player in Santos history. Angelo continues to make headlines in Brazilian football. He became the youngest player to ever score in a Libertadores match on April 6, 2021, when he scored his first professional goal against San Lorenzo. Juan Carlos Cárdenas had previously held the record.

Agelo’s quality and potential attracted Chelsea Football Club, who hired him on July 16, 2023. With the Premier League team, he committed to a long-term contract, reportedly for over £12.95 million. This transfer to one of England’s elite clubs is a major accomplishment.

Angelo Gabriel International Career

Angelo has competed for Brazil in youth competitions. He played for Brazil’s under-15 squad in 2019, competing in the South American U-15 Championship, and scored a goal in a win over Uruguay. He was also selected for the under-16 and under-17 national teams, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from competing.

Angelo Gabriel has joined Chelsea in July 2023. (Photo by GUILHERME DIONIZIO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Angelo Gabriel Family

The gifted footballer Angelo Gabriel was born on December 21, 2004, in Brasilia, Brazil. Elismar Gabriel is his father, but little is known about his mother or any of his siblings. Even though his family’s history is largely unknown, it is obvious that Gabriel’s parents have encouraged and supported his athletic prowess and devotion. Their support has been crucial in helping him on his path to stardom in the football world.

Angelo Gabriel’s Girlfriend

The Forwarder is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career, he might be secretly dating someone.

Angelo Gabriel has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Angelo Gabriel is rumoured to be single. (Photo by NATACHA PISARENKO/AFP via Getty Images)

Angelo Gabriel Cars and Tattoos

The gifted football player Angelo Gabriel expresses himself through tattoos on his stomach and chest, giving his appearance a distinctive touch. While his body art displays his uniqueness, nothing is known about his preferred vehicle. It’s easy to assume that Gabriel is primarily concerned with developing his football career, which leaves an opportunity for speculation regarding his tastes in cars.

