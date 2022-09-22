Julian Alvarez the Argentinian currently plays for Manchester City FC and here, we will see more about his net worth, nationality, endorsement, and more…
Julian Alvarez is a centre-forward from Argentina who joined English giants Manchester City from River Plate in 2022 January. He was then loaned back to River Plate for 6 months before getting a place in Man City’s first-team squad.
The growing baller has been performing so well despite not getting much game time this season. We will get to know more about his background, career, net worth, girlfriend, and so in this blog.
Julian Alvarez Facts
|Birth Place
|Calchin, Argentina
|Father’s Name
|Gustavo Alvarez
|Mother’s Name
|Mariana Alvarez
|Star Sign
|Aquarius
|Net Worth
|$2 Million
|Age
|22
|Birthday
|31 January 2000
|Nationality
|Argentinian
|Position
|Centre-Forward
|Senior Clubs
|CA Atalaya, River Plate, Man City
|Achievements
|1X COPA AMÉRICA
1X RECOPA SUDAMERICANA
1X ARGENTINIAN CUP
1X COPA LIBERTADORES
1X CONMEBOL-UEFA CUP OF CHAMPIONS
1X ARGENTINIAN
|Girlfriend
|Emilia Ferrero
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|
Instagram
Julian Alvarez Net Worth Salary
Julian Alvarez is rumoured to have a net worth of roughly $2 Million according to OhmyFootball. The 22-year-old striker has just taken a bigger step in his career by joining Man City and there is no doubt that his net worth will increase.
Just recently joining City, Alvarez earns a good salary of about £2.6 million annually as reported by BolaVIP. Julian is believed to grow into a better player under Pep Guardiola and find himself a spot in the starting team.
Julian Alvarez Career
Julian Alvarez began his footballing career in CA Atalaya and then moved to the Argentinian club River Plate U20 in 2016. Then moved all the way up from U20 to the second team and got placed in the first team in 2019 owing to his better goal-scoring abilities.
Many European clubs were impressed by the young Argentinian and were interested in signing him. Alvarez later moved to England after signing a 5 and half year deal with Man City on 2022 January. He was loaned back to his previous club River Plate for 6 months.
Alvarez joined Pep’s City back on June 2022 and had a good preseason with the team. He seems to have adapted to the squad’s dynamics and is even flexible to play in the wings despite being a centre-forward.
Julian Alvarez Family
Julian Alvarez was born on 31 January 2000 in Calchin, Argentina to Gustavo Alvarez and Mariana Alvarez. Alvarez has 2 siblings, 1 elder brother and 1 younger brother named Raphael and Agu Alvarez respectively. Alvarez’s dad was a driver by profession and his mom was a school teacher. The other details of Alvarez’s family have not been revealed yet.
Julian Alvarez’s Girlfriend – Emilia Ferrero
Julian Alvarez is currently dating Emilia Ferrero. Maria Emilia Ferrero also known as Emilia Ferrero is a 22-year-old who shares a passion for sports with Alvarez as she is a physical education teacher. The young woman is pretty active on social media and both did not hesitate to post their relationship on their respective accounts. Her social media handle can be found here.
Julian Alvarez Sponsorship and Endorsement
Not much information is available about the sponsorship and endorsement details of Julian Alvarez. But seeing to the rise in the career of the Argentinian we might soon see new sponsors for him.
Julian Alvarez Cars and Tattoos
There is not much information available about his cars but he is likely to own at least one. The 22-year-old striker does not have any tattoos on his body at the moment.
FAQs about Julian Alvarez
|What is the net worth of Julian Alvarez?
|The net worth of Julian Alvarez is $2 m
|How many clubs have Julian Alvarez played for?
|Alvarez has played with 2 clubs at the senior level – River Plate and Man City
|How old is Julian Alvarez?
|He is 22 years old.
|How tall is Julian Alvarez?
|He is 1.76 m tall
|Has Julian Alvarez ever won a World Cup?
|No, he has never won a world cup.