Julian Alvarez the Argentinian currently plays for Manchester City FC and here, we will see more about his net worth, nationality, endorsement, and more…

Julian Alvarez is a centre-forward from Argentina who joined English giants Manchester City from River Plate in 2022 January. He was then loaned back to River Plate for 6 months before getting a place in Man City’s first-team squad.

The growing baller has been performing so well despite not getting much game time this season. We will get to know more about his background, career, net worth, girlfriend, and so in this blog.

Julian Alvarez Facts

Birth Place Calchin, Argentina Father’s Name Gustavo Alvarez Mother’s Name Mariana Alvarez Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth $2 Million Age 22 Birthday 31 January 2000 Nationality Argentinian Position Centre-Forward Senior Clubs CA Atalaya, River Plate, Man City Achievements 1X COPA AMÉRICA

1X RECOPA SUDAMERICANA

1X ARGENTINIAN CUP

1X COPA LIBERTADORES

1X CONMEBOL-UEFA CUP OF CHAMPIONS

1X ARGENTINIAN Girlfriend Emilia Ferrero Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Julian Alvarez Net Worth Salary

Julian Alvarez is rumoured to have a net worth of roughly $2 Million according to OhmyFootball. The 22-year-old striker has just taken a bigger step in his career by joining Man City and there is no doubt that his net worth will increase.

Just recently joining City, Alvarez earns a good salary of about £2.6 million annually as reported by BolaVIP. Julian is believed to grow into a better player under Pep Guardiola and find himself a spot in the starting team.

We are delighted to confirm that we have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate ✍️



⬇️ DETAILS ⬇️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 31, 2022

Julian Alvarez Career

Julian Alvarez began his footballing career in CA Atalaya and then moved to the Argentinian club River Plate U20 in 2016. Then moved all the way up from U20 to the second team and got placed in the first team in 2019 owing to his better goal-scoring abilities.

Many European clubs were impressed by the young Argentinian and were interested in signing him. Alvarez later moved to England after signing a 5 and half year deal with Man City on 2022 January. He was loaned back to his previous club River Plate for 6 months.

Alvarez joined Pep’s City back on June 2022 and had a good preseason with the team. He seems to have adapted to the squad’s dynamics and is even flexible to play in the wings despite being a centre-forward.

Julian Alvarez of Manchester City and his net worth, girlfriend, and more. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez Family

Julian Alvarez was born on 31 January 2000 in Calchin, Argentina to Gustavo Alvarez and Mariana Alvarez. Alvarez has 2 siblings, 1 elder brother and 1 younger brother named Raphael and Agu Alvarez respectively. Alvarez’s dad was a driver by profession and his mom was a school teacher. The other details of Alvarez’s family have not been revealed yet.

Julian Alvarez’s Girlfriend – Emilia Ferrero

Julian Alvarez is currently dating Emilia Ferrero. Maria Emilia Ferrero also known as Emilia Ferrero is a 22-year-old who shares a passion for sports with Alvarez as she is a physical education teacher. The young woman is pretty active on social media and both did not hesitate to post their relationship on their respective accounts. Her social media handle can be found here.

Julian Alvarez girlfriend Maria Emilia. (Image: @emiliafferero on Instagram)

Not much information is available about the sponsorship and endorsement details of Julian Alvarez. But seeing to the rise in the career of the Argentinian we might soon see new sponsors for him.

Julian Alvarez Cars and Tattoos

There is not much information available about his cars but he is likely to own at least one. The 22-year-old striker does not have any tattoos on his body at the moment.

