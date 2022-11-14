Josh Wilson-Esbrand 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Josh Wilson-Esbrand is an English professional football player who plays as a defender for the Premier League club Manchester City and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Joshua Darius Kamani Wilson-Esbrand, famously called Josh Wilson-Esbrand, joined the Manchester City academy from West Ham United in 2019. He is rated high and considered one for the future.

The player is working hard to succeed under Pep Guardiola who is one of the greatest coaches in the Premier League. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand plays for the Premier League club Manchester City as a full-back. (Credits: @josh.esbrand Instagram)

Josh Wilson-Esbrand Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Hackney, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £1 million Age 19 Birthday 26 December 2002 Nationality English Position Defender Senior Clubs Manchester City Achievements 1X ENGLISH CHAMPION

1X U21 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Josh Wilson-Esbrand Net Worth and Salary

Josh has been making most of his income through footballing. The player is estimated to have a net worth of 1 million pounds as of 2022. The current market value of the player is valued at 1 million euros by Transfermarkt.

The player currently earns an average salary of £369k per year playing for Man City as per the contract. The player needs to prove his worth to get a better salary from the top club.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand Club Career

Josh started footballing in West Ham United’s youth academy and left the club in 2019 to join the Manchester City academy. He played there with the youths initially. He was promoted to senior teams and he made his first professional debut for the club on 21 September 2021 in an EFL Cup fixture against Wycombe Wanderers.

He was named in the starting lineup for the match and played as a left-back for 72 minutes before being subbed off. He recorded an assist in his first match and the match ended in a 6-1 victory for the City.

He primarily plays for the reserve team of the club and was included in the squad of the senior team for most of the matches. The player is yet to make his Premier League debut and is working hard in the training grounds to prove himself to the Gaffer.

From playing in the academy to featuring in the #UCL! ✨



It was an exciting evening for both Rico Lewis and Josh Wilson-Esbrand yesterday. This is their footballing journey ⤵️#ManCity pic.twitter.com/U97DdxdmW4 — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 3, 2022

Josh Wilson-Esbrand International Career

Josh has represented England’s national football team at the youth level. He made his U18 debut for the nation in November 2019. In November 2021, he debuted for the U20 team against Portugal in a 2-0 defeat in the 2021–22 Under 20 Elite League match. Like many other footballers, it is his dream to represent his country at the senior level.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand Family

Josh was born on 26 December 2002 in Hackney, England. The player has kept his family details secret till now and hasn’t revealed anything yet. Everyone hopes that he continues his happy time with his family.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand Girlfriend

Josh prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Josh has not been seen endorsing any products on his social media account. He has been working hard to reach the top level so that he can get sponsored by a top company.

The Net Worth of Josh Wilson-Esbrand is £1 million. (Credits: @josh.esbrand Instagram)

Josh Wilson-Esbrand Cars and Tattoos

The 5 feet 9-inch defender has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player is having a luxurious lifestyle from his good net worth and might have a good collection of cars to roam around the city at the weekends. Unlike many footballers, the player has not shown his interest in getting tattooed.

FAQs about Josh Wilson-Esbrand