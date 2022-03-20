John Terry Wife Tony Terry Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Tony Terry? Meet The Wife Of John Terry

Tony Terry is famous for being the wife of Chelsea legend John Terry. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Tony Terry has been the biggest supporter of John Terry for many years. Despite having a long term relationship, their love story is full of controversies. Some misconceptions have been created based on the rumours. But, after completing this article, you will learn everything there is to know about the stunning wife of John Terry.

John Terry is considered one of the greatest defenders to ever play the beautiful game. The Englishman spent more than 16 years with the Chelsea senior team. He even earned the captain’s armband for his extraordinary leadership displays.

Terry ended his career with 5 Premier League, 1 Champions League, 1 Europa League and many other domestic cups. Even though his career is pretty interesting, we decided to take a look at the intriguing life of the stunning wife of John Terry.

Tony Terry Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 22, 1980 Place of Birth London, United Kingdom Nationality English Residency England Partner John Terry Job Professional Dressage Rider and a book author Instagram @toniterry26 Height 5 ft 4 inch (165 cm) Weight 55 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) $1.5 Million

Tony Terry Childhood and Family

Tony Terry was born on December 22, 1980. Coming from a wealthy family, Tony didn’t have any scarcity of luxury and comfort in her childhood. The English beauty received a lot of love from his parents. Our information suggests that she is very close to her mother.

Tony hasn’t shared much about her parents; that’s why we currently don’t know their identity and the source of income of their family. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more details on her family and early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of John Terry.

Tony Terry belongs to an affluent English family. (Credit: GETTY)

Tony Terry Education

Tony hasn’t shared much about her early educational journey. However, as she spent most of her childhood in London, we believe she went to a local high school. We currently don’t know whether the English beauty went for further education. Even if she did, we are unsure about her major. We will update the article if we find something new about her education.

Tony Terry career

Tony had a passion for horses from an early age. She used to go to her father’s stable and spend time with the horses. Eventually, she became pretty good at handling those animals. So she decided to pursue a career in Dressage. After becoming a professional in the sport, her career rapidly grew because of her excellent skills. Tony also received call-ups from the England national team, whom she joined in 2010.

Tony is also a book author. Due to her Dressage career, the English beauty maintained top-notch fitness throughout her career. So she decided to share some of her wisdom with the general public. She released her first book in 2017 by the name of ‘The Buddy Workout: Get Fit with Family and Friends for a Healthier, Happier You!

Toni Terry comprises all the tricks and tips to maintain a good physique and healthy mental health without compromising other enjoyments of life. In 2018, she wrote the ‘Toni Terry Fitness and Lifestyle Book’.

Tony Terry is a professional Dressage Rider. (Credit: Instagram)

Tony Terry Net Worth

Tony has a net worth of $1.5 Million, primarily representing her earnings from a successful dressage career and book sales. She is an independent woman and lives her life on her terms. When she first started dating John Terry, the Englishman was earning very little from his apprentice job at Chelsea. So Tony paid most of the restaurant bills when they went out on dates.

When John Terry became a professional footballer, the situation changed rapidly and took the Premier League by storm. The legendary defender has a net worth of $70 million, comprising his professional contracts earnings.

Tony Terry and John Terry relationship

John Terry and his wife Tony are childhood sweethearts. Tony belonged to a wealthy family, and John wasn’t even earning £50 from his apprenticeship. However, the English beauty always had massive faith in her husband from the beginning and pushed him to achieve more extraordinary things. She supported her husband financially and mentally during the early years of his career.

John Terry married his wife Tony Terry in 2007. (Credit: XclusivePix.com)

On June 15, 2007, the duo tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony in front of their family and friends. Their relationship turned out to be a fairy tale. However, they had fair shares of relationship troubles too. In 2009 rumours started floating that John Terry was having an affair with Vanessa Perroncel, the former girlfriend of Terry’s teammate Wayne Bridge.

Even though both of them denied the accusations, it brought cracks in the relationship between Terry and his wife. Having understood the complete story, Tony forgave his husband. The duo has remained inseparable since then.

Tony Terry and John Terry Children

The couple are proud parents of twin children – one boy and a girl child. On May 18, 2006, the pair were blessed with both children – Summer Rose Terry and George John Terry.

John Terry with his wife and kids. (Credit: Instagram)

Tony Terry Social media

Tony has a large audience on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of herself in alluring gym attire. She also shares photos of her husband and their two beautiful children. Tony enjoys every moment of her life, and she doesn’t hesitate to share the snaps of the beautiful moments with her audience.

FAQs about Tony Terry

When did Tony Terry and John Terry get married? They got married on June 15, 2007. What is Tony Terry doing now? She is a Professional Dressage Rider and a book author. How old is Tony Terry? She is 37 years old. Nationality of Tony Terry? She is English. What is Tony Terry’s net worth? Her net worth is $1.5 Million.