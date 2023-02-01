Joel Valencia 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Joel Valencia is an Ecuadorian professional football player who plays as a winger for the Eerste Divisie club De Graafschap, on loan from Premier League club Brentford and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

César Joel Valencia Castillo famously called Joel Valencia is a product of the Real Zaragoza academy, he went on to play in Slovenia and Poland, where he gained recognition playing for Piast Gliwice.

He received U17 caps for both Spain and Ecuador and has not made a senior debut for both nations. The experienced winger has been playing at a decent level and hopes to return to Brentford and succeed with the Bees. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Joel Valencia Facts

Birth Place Quinindé, Ecuador Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Scorpion Net Worth $5 Million Age 28 Birthday 16 November 1994 Nationality Ecuadorian Position Winger Senior Clubs Zaragoza B, Zaragoza, Málaga B, Logroñés, Koper, Piast Gliwice, Brentford, Legia Warsaw, Alcorcón, De Graafschap Achievements 1X EUROPEAN UNDER-21 CHAMPION Girlfriend Paulina Chapko Children Unnamed(son) Social Media Instagram

Joel Valencia Net worth and Salary

Joel Valencia has been playing top-level football for more than a decade now. The net worth of Joel Valencia is estimated to be around $5 Million as of 2023. The market value of Joel is valued at 2.5 million euros by Transfermarkt. The player earns a decent salary of £780k playing for Brentford and is one of the senior players in the squad.

Joel Valencia Club Career

Valencia joined Real Zaragoza academy in 2005 at age 11. He made his only senior appearance for the club in 2011, coming on as a substitute in a 6-0 defeat to Real Madrid. He spent most of the next three years in the reserve team and on loan at Málaga B before joining Logroñés in 2014.

He played 54 games for Logroñés, scoring one goal before moving to Slovenia’s Koper in 2016. He played 28 games and scored two goals in Slovenia before joining the Polish club Piast Gliwice in 2017. Valencia played a key role in Piast Gliwice’s 2018-19 league title win and was named Ekstraklasa and Polish Union of Footballers Player of the Year and was included in the Polish Union of Footballers Team of the Year.

The net worth of Joel Valencia is estimated to be around $5 Million as of 2023. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Valencia joined English Championship club Brentford in 2019 on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee reported to be £1.8 million. Despite making 23 appearances and scoring one goal, he struggled to adapt to English football and was loaned to the Polish club Legia Warsaw.

Valencia was limited to appearances for Brentford’s B team during the 2021-2022 season and was loaned to Spanish Segunda División club AD Alcorcón, where he made 18 appearances. Ahead of the 2022-2023 season, Valencia joined Dutch Eerste Divisie club De Graafschap on loan with an option to buy.

Joel Valencia International Career

Valencia earned international caps for both Spain and Ecuador at the U17 level. He was a member of Ecuador’s team for the 2011 FIFA U17 World Cup, playing in three games.

🥳 Joel Valencia turns 27 today



Happy birthday, Joel!#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/0hwAgg1AtD — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) November 16, 2021

Joel Valencia’s Personal Life

Joel Valencia was born on 16 November 1994 in Quinindé, Ecuador. He is rumoured to be the only kid of his parents who has been great supporters of him since his childhood. He remains to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has never released any information about his family.

Joel Valencia’s Girlfriend – Paulina Chapko

As per reports, Joel Valencia is currently dating Paulina Chapko. They both have been spending some good times together. They are blessed with a baby in July 2022 and the child is yet to be named.

As per reports, Joel Valencia is currently dating Paulina Chapko. (Credits: @joelvalencia Instagram)

Joel Valencia has not been endorsing any products on his social media till now. He has no deals with any outfitter company but will earn some sponsors if he proves his worth in the Premier League.

Joel Valencia Cars and Tattoos

Valencia has not been driving cars around the cities of Europe but might own some cool cars as he is one of the wealthiest people in the city. He has not inked his skin yet and looks like the player is not a fan of tattoos.

FAQs about Joel Valencia