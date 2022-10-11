Joe Rodon 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Joe Rodon is a Welsh professional football player who currently plays as a centre-back for the French club Rennes and also for the Wales National Football team and in this article, we will see more about Joe Rodon’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Joseph Peter Rodon popularly called Joe Rodon is currently on his loan period to the Ligue1 team Rennes from the Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur. The 1.93m tall centre-back has been solid this season at the back for Bruno Génésio’s team accounting for 8 appearances for the team in the league.

He has even managed to score a goal for the club and if this consistent performance continues there is no doubt that the buy option will be triggered by the french side. Without just stopping to know the outline of the player, we will also get to know about the background in detail of the centre-back in this article.

Joe Rodon currently plays for Rennes. (Credits: @joe_rodon Instagram)

Joe Rodon Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Swansea, Wales Father’s Name Keri Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth 3 Million Euros Age 24 Birthday 22 October 1997 Nationality Welsh Position Centre-back Senior Clubs Swansea City, Cheltenham Town, Tottenham Hotspur, Rennes Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Joe Rodon Net Worth and Salary

Joe Rodon has been playing every possible match and has been involved in 89% of the play time for the French side this season. The net worth of Joe Rodon is estimated at around 3 Million Euros. The market value of the player is valued at 6 million euros as of June 2022.

Joe has a contract with Tottenham Hotspur and was earning about €500k per year. The current salary of the centre-back has not been revealed as of now.

SWANSEA, WALES – AUGUST 21: Swansea City’s Joe Rodon during the Sky Bet Championship match between City and Leeds United at Liberty Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Kevin Barnes – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Joe Rodon Club Career

Joe started playing football when he was just 8 years old. He joined Swansea youth academy in 1995 and signed his first professional contract in 2015 with Swansea City. It took time for him to adapt to the team’s dynamics. He was named in the first-team squad for the premier league match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in October 2017.

In the 2017-18 season, he was loaned out to the League Two side Cheltenham Town. Rodon returned back to Swansea and got his first senior team debut under the coach Graham Potter in the 2018-19 Championship season. He became a regular starter for the side in the next season and got 21 appearances in the Championship.

Rodon then joined Tottenham Hotspur in October 2020 for a signing fee of around £11 million on a five-year contract. Just ten days after joining the side, he made his debut replacing Son Heung-min in the 93rd minute against Burnley which resulted in a 1-0 away win.

He made his first start in November 2020 against Chelsea and helped the team to keep a clean sheet and it resulted in a draw. In August 2022, he was loaned out to Rennes for a period of 1 season with a buy option included in the loan.

Joe Rodon International Career

Joe was initially selected in May 2018 to represent Wales in a friendly match against Mexico but was left out of the final list. Joe was part of the Wales 2020 UEFA Euros squad. He was also an important player for Wales to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has totally made 30 appearances for the national side and is proving to be a key player for the team.

Joe Rodon has made 30 appearances for Wales. (Credits: @joe_rodon Instagram)

Joe Rodon Early Life

Joe Rodon was born on 22 October 1997 in Swansea, Wales. His father Keri was a basketball player and both his grandfather Peter and his uncle Chris Rodon were professional Welsh football players who played as strikers. There is no doubt left of where his skills are from.

Joe Rodon Girlfriend

Rodon is currently single and seemingly;y doesn’t value spending time outside over spending time with boots and a ball on the pitch. Also, it is uncertain that he will remain single, and might be also looking for matches with whom he can spend quality time too.

Rodon has never been seen endorsing a product in the media and the sponsor details about him are not available as of now. He is currently playing well and soon we might see a race between the companies to sponsor him.

The Net Worth of Joe Rodon is 3 million euros. (Credits: @joe_rodon Instagram)

Joe Rodon Cars and Tattoos

Looks like the Welsh man is not afraid of needles and didn’t mind inking his skin. He has tattooed his arms from shoulder to wrist. His left arm has a portrait of a saint and his arm has an image of a skull. The player has just made a move to the new club and it’s just a matter of time to fill his garage with some fancy cars.

