Joe Rodon 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Joe Rodon is a Welsh professional football player who currently plays as a centre-back for the French club Rennes and also for the Wales National Football team and in this article, we will see more about Joe Rodon’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Joseph Peter Rodon popularly called Joe Rodon is currently on his loan period to the Ligue1 team Rennes from the Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur. The 1.93m tall centre-back has been solid this season at the back for Bruno Génésio’s team accounting for 8 appearances for the team in the league.
He has even managed to score a goal for the club and if this consistent performance continues there is no doubt that the buy option will be triggered by the french side. Without just stopping to know the outline of the player, we will also get to know about the background in detail of the centre-back in this article.
Joe Rodon Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Swansea, Wales
|Father’s Name
|Keri
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Libra
|Net Worth
|3 Million Euros
|Age
|24
|Birthday
|22 October 1997
|Nationality
|Welsh
|Position
|Centre-back
|Senior Clubs
|Swansea City, Cheltenham Town, Tottenham Hotspur, Rennes
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Joe Rodon Net Worth and Salary
Joe Rodon has been playing every possible match and has been involved in 89% of the play time for the French side this season. The net worth of Joe Rodon is estimated at around 3 Million Euros. The market value of the player is valued at 6 million euros as of June 2022.
Joe has a contract with Tottenham Hotspur and was earning about €500k per year. The current salary of the centre-back has not been revealed as of now.
Joe Rodon Club Career
Joe started playing football when he was just 8 years old. He joined Swansea youth academy in 1995 and signed his first professional contract in 2015 with Swansea City. It took time for him to adapt to the team’s dynamics. He was named in the first-team squad for the premier league match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in October 2017.
In the 2017-18 season, he was loaned out to the League Two side Cheltenham Town. Rodon returned back to Swansea and got his first senior team debut under the coach Graham Potter in the 2018-19 Championship season. He became a regular starter for the side in the next season and got 21 appearances in the Championship.
Rodon then joined Tottenham Hotspur in October 2020 for a signing fee of around £11 million on a five-year contract. Just ten days after joining the side, he made his debut replacing Son Heung-min in the 93rd minute against Burnley which resulted in a 1-0 away win.
He made his first start in November 2020 against Chelsea and helped the team to keep a clean sheet and it resulted in a draw. In August 2022, he was loaned out to Rennes for a period of 1 season with a buy option included in the loan.
Joe Rodon International Career
Joe was initially selected in May 2018 to represent Wales in a friendly match against Mexico but was left out of the final list. Joe was part of the Wales 2020 UEFA Euros squad. He was also an important player for Wales to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has totally made 30 appearances for the national side and is proving to be a key player for the team.
Joe Rodon Early Life
Joe Rodon was born on 22 October 1997 in Swansea, Wales. His father Keri was a basketball player and both his grandfather Peter and his uncle Chris Rodon were professional Welsh football players who played as strikers. There is no doubt left of where his skills are from.
Joe Rodon Girlfriend
Rodon is currently single and seemingly;y doesn’t value spending time outside over spending time with boots and a ball on the pitch. Also, it is uncertain that he will remain single, and might be also looking for matches with whom he can spend quality time too.
Joe Rodon Sponsorship and Endorsements
Rodon has never been seen endorsing a product in the media and the sponsor details about him are not available as of now. He is currently playing well and soon we might see a race between the companies to sponsor him.
Joe Rodon Cars and Tattoos
Looks like the Welsh man is not afraid of needles and didn’t mind inking his skin. He has tattooed his arms from shoulder to wrist. His left arm has a portrait of a saint and his arm has an image of a skull. The player has just made a move to the new club and it’s just a matter of time to fill his garage with some fancy cars.
Read more:
- William Saliba 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Brenden Aaronson 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Sian Massey-Ellis 2022 – Net Worth, Husband, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more
FAQs about Joe Rodon
|What is the net worth of Joe Rodon?
|The net worth of Joe Rodon is 3 Million Euros.
|How many clubs have Joe Rodon played for?
|Joe Rodon has played with four clubs at the senior level – Swansea City, Cheltenham Town, Tottenham Hotspur, Rennes
|How old is Joe Rodon?
|He is 24 years old.
|Nationality of Joe Rodon?
|He is Welsh.
|Has Joe Rodon ever won a World Cup?
|No, he has never won a world cup.