João Veloso 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

João Veloso is a Portuguese professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Portuguese club Benfica’s reserve team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

João Miguel Fins Veloso famously called João Veloso is a product of Benfica’s academy and currently plays for the youth and reserve teams of the club. The young talent was named one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian.

The player has represented Portugal’s youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

João Veloso Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Albufeira, Portugal Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name Clara Fins Star Sign Cancer Net Worth NA Age 17 Birthday 26 June 2005 Nationality Portuguese Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Benfica U19 Achievements 1x Euro Under-17 participant Girlfriend Joana Veloso Children NA Social Media Instagram

João Veloso’s Net Worth and Salary

João is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at £2m by FM scout. The player is yet to prove his worth in the League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of 2k per week playing for Benfica. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals.

João Veloso Club Career

The box-to-box midfielder began playing football at CB Loule in 2012. He trained with the youths for three years before moving to CB Albufeira in 2014. He joined Benfica’s youth academy in 2017 after leaving CB Albufeira.

✍️ João Veloso assina contrato profissional!#MadeInBenfica — SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) June 18, 2022

He signed his first professional contract with the club on 18 June 2022 and is yet to make his senior debut for Benfica. He was named one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 by The Guardian in September 2022.

João Veloso International Career

Joao has represented Portugal’s youth team at the international level. He was included in Portugal’s U17 team in 2021 for the matches and went on to make 17 appearances for the team and scored 5 goals for the side. He currently plays for the U18 team of the nation.

João Veloso Family

João was born on 26 June 2005 in Albufeira, Portugal to his mother Clara, and his father. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have supported him mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

João Veloso’s Girlfriend

João Veloso is currently dating Joana. This was apparent from the pictures that the player had shared on his social media account. There is no additional information available about Joana.

Portuguese Midfielder João Veloso is an Adidas endorser. Adidas is a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures sports shoes, clothing, and accessories headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Bavaria. He currently wears Adidas predator boots to all the matches that he plays.

João Veloso Cars and Tattoos

João Veloso has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Albufeira. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

