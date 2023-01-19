Jardell Kanga 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jardell Kanga is a Swedish professional football player who plays as a forward for the German club Bayer Leverkusen’s youth teams and in this article, we will see about the Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Jardell Kanga is a youth product of Brommapojkarna’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. The young player currently plays for the Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen’s youth team.

Jardell has played for the youth team of Sweden and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.

Jardell Kanga currently plays for the Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen’s youth team. (Credits: @jkangaa Instagram)

Jardell Kanga Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Stockholm, Sweden Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth NA Age 17 Birthday 13 December 2005 Nationality Swedish Position Forward Senior Clubs Brommapojkarna Achievements 1x Euro Under-17 participant Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Jardell Kanga’s Net Worth and Salary

Jardell is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player is yet to prove his worth to get a high market value. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future. The player’s net worth remains unknown till now.

Jardell Kanga Club Career

Jardell began footballing at the Swedish club Brommapojkarna in 2016 and stayed with the club’s youths systems for 5 years. He made his senior debut with the club in the Swedish league and became the youngest player to debut in the league’s history at 15 years old and 3 months. He also became the league’s youngest goalscorer.

He helped the team to achieve promotion into the second division Superettan in that season. He went to trials at the Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen’s academy and after the successful trials, he joined the club on 20 January 2022. The club signed him to the U18 team and currently plays for them. He was included in the list of Top 60 Footballers born in 2005 by The Guardian in September 2022.

Han gör mål igen! Jardell Kanga prickar in 1-0 för Sverige, drygt 25 minuter kvar…#U17EURO | #SWEP05 pic.twitter.com/0njehR6wff — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) May 23, 2022

Jardell Kanga International Career

Jardell represented the U17 team of Sweden in 2021 and is currently the record goalscorer at that level as he scored 7 goals in his 12 appearances for the side. He understands that he is young and will get a chance to the senior team of the nation if he performs well at the club level.

Jardell Kanga Family

Jardell was born on 13 December 2005 in Stockholm, Sweden. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Jardell Kanga’s Girlfriend

Jardell Kanga is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Jardell Kanga is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @jkangaa Instagram)

The Forward has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Jardell Kanga Cars and Tattoos

Kanga has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Sweden. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

