In recent years, Takehiro Tomiyasu has shone brightly as a defender in Japanese football. At just 25, he has distinguished himself as a key player in defensive positions for the national team and continues to captivate fans with his performance at Arsenal. His contributions at the club level have not gone unnoticed, with Arsenal being touted as one of the top contenders for the Premier League title in the 2023-24 season and favorites to win with bookmakers worldwide.

This article will examine how Tomiyasu has become a vital player in Arsenal’s 2023-24 squad.

Early Career

Tomiyasu’s first steps into football began when Kanji Tsuji scouted him, leading him to enroll at Sanchiku Elementary School. That decision immediately saw him capture the imagination on the football field, as he was selected to attend a trial for FC Barcelona.

His performance at the trial was impressive, giving him a place at the club’s iconic youth academy. However, Tomiyasu could not relocate at such a young age, meaning the move fell through. But, the defender later revealed that the experience at the soccer camp was ‘inspiring,’ and it only made him hungrier to reach the top level of the European game.

Avispa Fukuoka

After his move to Barcelona fell through, Tomiyasu opted to join Avispa Fukuoka. During this time, he began playing in midfield before being reverted to a central defender due to his height. His youth career at the club was packed with notable success, as he captained the team to JFA Premier Cup success and was named in the Best Eleven for his performances on the field. His performances saw him named in the first team in May 2015, and he made his debut for the senior team in the third round of the Emperor’s Cup in October 2015.

Minutes in the first team were challenging for the defender, as he spent the first half of the J League season on the bench in 2016. However, he would nail down a starting position shortly after making his debut in September 2016. But, the club’s relegation to the second tier would ultimately prove to be a blessing, as he played regularly for the club. At the end of the season, he would depart Japan, as it was announced that he would be signing for Belgium side Sint-Truidense.

Sint-Trudiense

Tomiyasu’s first big venture into the European game finally arrived in January 2018, as it was revealed that he would be signing for Belgian top-flight side Sint-Trudiense. After recovering from injury, he debuted for the club against Royal Antwerp in May 2018.

His first full season with the club would be a huge success, as he became a regular in the heart of the defense in 2018-19. During the season, he helped the side keep three clean sheets and often filled the void left in the right-back position. After returning from international duty, he would continue to play a key role in 2018-19, playing 40 times across all competitions and being named the club’s Player of the Season.

Bologna

Tomiyasu would ultimately opt to leave Belgium in 2019 after he embarked on a new challenge in Italy with Bologna. He immediately earned a spot in the first team and was named the Man of the Match on his debut against Hellas Verona. His performances at right-back saw him earn plaudits from fans and pundits, and he was an integral part of the team that helped ensure their top-flight status following the COVID-19 pandemic.

His performances on the field would continue to impress, as he was regularly played across various positions in the defense. The 2020-21 season was another successful campaign for Tomiyasu, as he played 33 times and scored twice. Several huge clubs were interested in making a move for the Japanese international in the summer of 2021, with Tottenham Hotspur and Atalanta among those.

Arsenal

However, Tomiyasu would ultimately opt to move to the Emirates, as he signed for Arsenal in a £15.5 million deal. Mikel Arteta immediately claimed that the Japanese international would be a key squad member, as he would intensify the battle for positions in the defense. He debuted for the club in September 2021, earning the Man of the Match award in a 1-0 success against Norwich City.

He has often been a backup option in the Gunners’ defense and has played right-back and left-back on several occasions. Tomiyasu’s performances have continued to impress this term, as he scored his first goal for the club in a 5-0 win against Sheffield United.

Conclusion

While Tomiyasu may not be the first name on the team sheet at Arsenal, he will likely play a significant role for the club if they are to end their 20-year wait for the Premier League title. His defensive versatility makes him a key star of the Gunners, and he will likely be a star for years to come for the Gunners.