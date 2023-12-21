Takumi Minamino: A Liverpool Legacy Fuels Success at Monaco

The increasing popularity of Japanese football, particularly after the national team’s impressive performance in the 2022 World Cup, has led to a surge in interest in sports betting within the country.

Some Japanese stars are now playing football in Europe’s top five divisions. However, few have gained the reputation that Takumi Minamino has enjoyed since moving to the competitive football leagues on the continent. But what makes the Japanese international one of the most popular players to come out of the nation, and how is he aiding Monaco’s bid to challenge for the French title this term?

Early Career

Minamino was born in Izumisano, Osaka, in January 1995. From a young age, he immediately began to capture the imagination of football fans after impressing them during his time with lock club Sessel Kumatori. He took inspiration from Brazilian legend Ronaldo, as the Japanese star wanted to play football like the player he saw live at the 2002 World Cup in Japan.

The Japanese star would take his first steps into the professional game when he was 12, as he progressed through the youth academy at Cerezo Osaka. Minamino would later recall how challenging his spell with the youth team would be, as coaches demanded results both on and off the field. Minamino’s star would continue to rise as he was selected to represent the Japanese club at the U15 team at the Youth Soccer Championship Tournament.

His performances would impress, as he would end the competition as the top scorer. He continued progressing through the youth levels before signing his first professional debut with Osaka in August 2012.

Cerezo Osaka

Minamino’s performances at the youth level saw him awarded a place on the first team for the 2012-13 season. Still, he wouldn’t debut until November 2012 after coming on as a late substitute against Omiya Ardija. His first goal for the team would arrive later in the year, and he concluded the season after making five appearances.

However, his impression on the team was stepped up in 2013, as he broke into the first team. His first full season with the club would be a huge success, as he netted eight goals in 38 appearances for Osaka before winning the J League Best Newcomer award.

His performances continued to impress, but he was forced to leave the club at the end of 2014 after Osaka was relegated to the second tier. That would open a new door for Minamino as he moved to RB Salzburg in Austria.

RB Salzburg

Minamino was among the key targets for Salzburg for several years, but they finally captured the signature of the Japanese international in 2018. He immediately became a standout star for the team, playing over 190 times in the Austrian Bundesliga over six seasons.

His best scoring season would be 2018-19, as Minamino scored 14 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions. His performances on the field contributed to much success for Salzburg, as the club landed the top-flight title in all seasons in which Minamino spent. However, his big career move would come in 2019 after it was announced that he would move to Liverpool.

Liverpool

Minamino’s move to Liverpool made history, as he became the first Japanese player to play for the Anfield giants. He made his club debut in a win over Everton in the FA Cup before he scored his first goal in late August. He would later find the net for the first time in the Premier League as the Reds landed a 7-0 win against Crystal Palace.

However, game time took a lot of work for the Japanese international to achieve, and he was sent out on loan to Southampton in 2021. But he would play a key role after returning to Liverpool, scoring in a home win over Arsenal before netting three goals on Liverpool’s way to the FA Cup final. However, the Japanese were left out of the matchday squad for the final against Chelsea.

AS Monaco

After under three years at the club, Minamino moved to AS Monaco, citing extra minutes as a reason behind his decision to leave Anfield. However, it wasn’t the best first season in Ligue 1 for the Japanese international, as he scored just once in 25 matches across all competitions.

However, the start of the 2023-24 season brought fresh hope, as he would play under former Salzburg head coach Adi Hutter. He has been a regular team player throughout this season, where he has netted five goals in 13 matches across all competitions.

Conclusion

Minamino continues to be one of the key Japanese players in world football, and he could be set to play a major role for Monaco in the second half of the 2023-24 season. His performances continue to capture the imagination, and he could be a key player if Monaco can achieve Champions League qualification.