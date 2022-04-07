Despite Tottenham Hotspur’s success in recent years, their fans have shown great respect towards the club and the players through chants. In this article, we will reveal the top 5 Tottenham Hotspur fan chants.

Founded in 1882, Tottenham were the first team to win the UEFA Cup title, inaugurated in 1971. Spurs became the first British team to achieve European success in 1963 when they won the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

The situation has been quite challenging for the supporters because the team hasn’t won a title since 2008. However, the loyal supporters have faith in the club’s efforts, and they cheer with their hearts out from the stands. It gives an immense boost to the players and helps them perform at their highest level.

Latest Tottenham Hotspur fan chant

Tottenham Hotspur signed Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus in January 2022. The Spurs team lacked depth in their forward line in the first half of the season, which was instantly covered by the Swedish man who didn’t take long in settling in.

Kulusevski has gifted Spurs fans with outstanding performances in recent match days. The North London team’s supporters have already started chanting his name to return the favour. The tune of the song has been derived from the ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’ by ABBA.

5. He’s one of our own

This chant is a direct appreciation for Tottenham’s best player in recent years, Harry Kane, who is in line to become a club legend. Kane is just behind Jimmy Greaves in the Spurs’ all-time top scorers list. The Englishman has been giving goal-laden seasons for the past 6/7 years, eventually helping the team put up a fight in the league and for the domestic titles.

His incredible output in the 2018/19 season helped them reach the Champions League final for the first time. Tottenham fans chant this song to remind the opponents about Kane’s allegiance with Spurs. We have placed ‘He’s one of our own’ in the 5th spot of the top 5 Tottenham Hotspur fan chants.

He’s one of our own, He’s one of our own, Harry Kane, he’s one of our own.

4. We’re the Park Lane Tottenham

The Tottenham fans used to sing this chant regularly in their old stadium, i.e. White Hart Lane. Spurs’ first-ever home ground, Tottenham marshes, was taken over by arch-rivals Arsenal. After that, they shifted to White Hart Lane, where they played their first game in 1899. The stadium began to be filled with memories and nostalgia as years passed.

The giant two-tier stadium had a ‘Self side’ from where the fans used to sing this chant. Even though Spurs have shifted to a new, more advanced home ground, ‘Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’, where the Self Side has turned into the East Side, some fans still sing this chant to bring back memories. We have placed ‘Park Lane Tottenham’ in the 4th spot of the top 5 Tottenham Hotspur fan chants.

We’re the Park Lane, We’re the Park Lane, We’re the Park Lane Tottenham. We’re the Shelf Side, We’re the Shelf Side, We’re the Shelf Side Tottenham…

3. Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur

A classic Tottenham Hotspur chant, ‘Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur,’ reflects the thriving era of Spurs’ history. As we said earlier, the North London team earned massive success back in the 60s and 70s. Fans chant this song to celebrate the success and remind the opponents about the club’s rich history.

This song glorifies the team and brings back the happy memories that the fans experienced in their old stadium, White Hart Lane. This song also has a line: ‘the Spurs go marching on,’ which suggests that the team will always move forward no matter the situation. Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur has secured the 3rd spot in the top 5 Tottenham Hotspur fan chants.

My Eyes have seen the Glory of the cups at White Hart Lane, My Eyes have seen the Glory of the cups at White Hart Lane, My Eyes have seen the Glory of the cups at White Hart Lane, and the Spurs go marching on. Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur, Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur, Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur and the Spurs go marching on.

2. A Grand Old Team

Tottenham fans sing this chant at the start of a match and whenever a new player features for the first time. The original version was sung by ‘Orthodox Celts’, and it became a hit among the fans due to its enthralling lyrics capable of giving goosebumps to supporters and players.

This chant reminds the new and old players that they are playing for a ‘grand old team’ that has seen glory days and remains one of the best clubs in England. It creates a sense of pride among the players and alerts them about the high stakes involved. ‘A Grand Old Team’ is second in our list of top 5 Tottenham Hotspur fan chants.

It’s a grand old team to play for, It’s a grand all team to see, And if you know your history, It’s enough to make you hart go whoo-oh-oh. We don’t care what the other teams say, What the hell do we care? For we only know that there’s gonna be a show And the Tottenham Hotspur will be there

1. We love you Tottenham

Tottenham fans sing this chant to remind the players that they will always support them regardless of the results. It is a heartfelt message from the fans directed toward the club, reflecting the fantastic relationship between both parties.

Every loyal supporter has memorized this chant and sings it from the stands. Despite the difficult moments in recent years, this chant reflects the fans’ loyalty, love, and respect. We love you Tottenham is the undisputed 1st in the list of top 5 Tottenham Hotspur fan chants.

We love you Tottenham, we do, We love you Tottenham, we do, We love you Tottenham, we do, Oh, Tottenham we love you

