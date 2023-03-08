Jamaal Lascelles 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jamaal Lascelles is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a centre-back for Newcastle United in the English Premier League and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jamaal Lascelles is a talented English centre-back who currently plays for Newcastle United in the Premier League. He has established himself as a key player for the club and was named captain at the age of 22. Lascelles has become a leader both on and off the field, and his performances have been praised by fans and pundits alike.

He is also involved in various charitable initiatives and has become a well-respected figure in the Newcastle community. Since becoming captain, Lascelles has become a leader both on and off the field. He is known for his commanding presence in defence, his ability to read the game, and his excellent aerial ability. Lascelles has also been praised for his leadership qualities and his ability to motivate his teammates.

The net worth of Jamaal Lascelles is estimated to be £17.9 million as of 2023. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Jamaal Lascelles Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Derby, England Father’s Name Tim Lascelles Mother’s Name Jill Lascelles Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth £17.9 Million Age 29 Birthday 11 November 1993 Nationality English Position Center-back Senior Clubs Nottingham Forest, Stevenage, Newcastle United. Achievements 1X PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION Wife Harpinder Rai Children NA Social Media NA

Jamaal Lascelles’s Net Worth and Salary

Jamaal Lascelles is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £17.9 million as of 2023. The player’s market value in 2023 is valued at €7.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £2.8 Million per year playing for Newcastle United.

Jamaal Lascelles Club Career

Lascelles started his youth career with Nottingham Forest and made his professional debut for the club in 2012. He quickly established himself as a talented defender, and his performances attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs. In 2014, he signed a pre-contract agreement with Newcastle United, which saw him join the club in the summer of 2014.

In his first season with Newcastle, Lascelles played for the club’s under-21 team and helped them win the Premier League International Cup. The following season, he was promoted to the first team and made his Premier League debut in a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur. He quickly established himself as a key player for Newcastle, and his performances helped the club avoid relegation.

Steve Bruce opens up on the impact of long Covid on Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin. pic.twitter.com/k5Ushl2TbH — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 21, 2020

Lascelles was named Newcastle’s captain in August 2016, at the age of 22. He led the club to an immediate return to the Premier League in the 2016-17 season after they had been relegated the previous season. Lascelles was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season for his performances, and he signed a new six-year contract with Newcastle in September 2017.

Jamaal Lascelles International Career

Jamaal Lascelles has played for England in several youth international categories, ranging from under-18 to under-21. He was selected for the 21-man squad for the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup and debuted in a friendly match against Uruguay. In February 2014, he earned his first under-21 call-up and played his first game for the team in September of that year in a qualifying match against Moldova.

Jamaal Lascelles Family

Jamaal Lascelles was born on 11 November 1993 in Derby, England. His parents Tim Lascelles and Jill Lascelles struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Jamaal Lascelles is married to Harpinder Rai and has been enjoying his time with his wife and family. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Jamaal Lascelles’s Wife – Harpinder Rai

The Center-back has been enjoying his time with his wife Harpinder Rai. The couple has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with two-baby boys whose names are not available. The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.

Jamaal Lascelles has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Jamaal Lascelles Cars and Tattoos

Jamaal Lascelles has been spotted driving a Land rover car in the streets of Derby in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Jamaal Lascelles has inked the skin on his chest and both his right and left hands.

Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the match against Brentford. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

