Ivan Perisic Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Ivan Perisic is a Croatian international and a Tottenham Hotspur loanee who is playing for Hajduk Split, a club from Croatia. The 35-year-old winger was sent out on loan after failing to win the trust of the new manager, Ange Postecoglou. Although the winger is past his peak, he is still performing exceptionally well for the Croatian side.

Since starting his football career with French side Sochaux II, he has come a long way. He has represented various big clubs, such as Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur. He is known for his versatility, his pinpoint crossing ability and the leadership qualities he brings to the pitch.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Croatia International talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Ivan Perisic Age 35 Nationality Croatian Birthplace Split, Croatia Date of Birth 2 February 1989 Height 6 ft 1 inches (1.86 m) Star Sign Pisces Position Winger, Wingback, Central Attack midfielder Clubs Sochaux, KSV Roeselare, Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund, Vlf Wolfsburg, Inter-Milan, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Hajduk Split Net Worth £58,500,000

Ivan Perisic | Early Life and Family

Ivan Perisic was born on February 2, 1989, in the city of Split, SFR Yugoslavia, which is now in Croatia. He was born into a family heavily involved in farming. Young Ivan always gave a hand in the works of his father’s poultry farm. Because of this, his friends gave him the nickname “Koka,” which means hen.

Apart from being present at Poultry farm, Ivan was mostly seen playing football. His passion for football led him to join his hometown club, Hajduk Split. Hailing through the Academy of the Hajduk Split, Perisic joined the Sochaux B team in 2006. After 2 years playing for the B team, he was called for the senior team afterwards.

Perisic was born to Tihana Perisic and Ante Perisic. He grew up with his parents and his younger sister, Anita Perisic, in the city of Split. Perisic got immense support from his parents to play football. His dad even sold the poultry farm so that his son could play football. As of 2024, Perisic is married to Josipa Perisic and is proud father to his children, Leonardo and Manuela.

Ivan Perisic | Club Career

Sochaux / KSV Roeselare

In July 2008, the young Croatian joined the senior team of Sochaux. However, he was sent on a loan spell in January for the rest of the season to the Belgian club KSV Roeselare. In the 2008–09 season, Perisic played 20 matches for the Belgian club and scored 8 goals and 2 assists throughout the season. After the loan spell, Ivan joined the French team but was never able to play for the team. At the start of 2009/10, Belgian top-flight team Club Brugge had captured the rising star for a fee of €200,000.

Club Brugge

The Croatian winger soon paved his way to the starting 11. His debut for Club Brugge came on Matchday 2 of the Belgian League against KRC Genk. In that match, Perisic marked his arrival by scoring on his debut. He played a pivotal role in the club’s astonishing run in the Europa League, which ended in a disappointing loss against Valencia in the Round of 32.

Perisic took the next season by storm; he became the club’s highest goal scorer, scoring 16 goals and providing 8 assists in the league. Ivan Perisic’s best performance during the 2010/11 season came against Charleroi SC, where he scored the first hat-trick of his career on December 29, 2010. Perisic was named footballer of the year in Belgium for the 2010–11 season after becoming the top scorer of the Belgian Pro League.

Borussia Dortmund

Perisic was signed by Borussia Dortmund in 2011. On May 23, 2011, he was presented as the newest player to join the Jurgen Klopp-led team at a fee of €4 million. The talented winger became a starter for the team. He made his debut for Borussia Dortmund on August 5, 2011, against Hamburger SV. The winger scored his first goal on the biggest stage, against Arsenal on September 13 in the Champions League. 10 days later, he registered his first League goal for the club against Mainz. In his first season, Ivan Perisic won the DFB Pokal after Borussia Dortmund defeated arch-rivals Bayern in the final. However, his Dortmund career was not long, as just after his second season with the club, he was sold to another German club, VfL Wolfsburg, in 2013.

Perisic celebrating after scoring his first goal for the club (via Getty)

VfL Wolfsburg

Perisic joined VfL Wolfsburg for a fee of €8 million in January 2013. And in no time, he made his mark in the starting eleven. He made his debut against VfB Stuttgart on 19th January, 2013. He scored his first goal for the club against his former club Borussia Dortmund on 10 May 2013. During his first full season at Wolfsburg, he played a total of 33 times out of 34 league games for the club. The second season was a decent one for the Croatian. He made 38 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 7 assists. In his third season at Wolfsburg, he won the DFB Pokal for the 2013-14 season after Wolfsburg defeated Borussia Dortmund in the final.

Inter Milan

In 2015, the talented Croatian was brought to San Siro after a deal of €19 million was agreed between the clubs. His time at the club is still regarded as by far the most successful spell of his career. He started getting regular chances and scored frequently under the guidance of Roberto Mancini. He got his first minutes in the Milan derby on September 14, 2015. Persic registered himself on the scoresheet after his maiden goal against Sampdoria on 4 October. He played a total of 34 matches in the Serie A where he scored 7 goals and bagged 5 assists in his first season.

Debut match for Ivan Perisic against AC Milan (via Getty)

In the following season, Perisic appeared 36 times for Inter out of their 38 league matches. Throughout the season he scored 11 goals and 9 assists for Inter Milan. In the 17-18 season, Perisic opened his tally on the very first game against Fiorentina. He went on to score 3 times and made the same number of assists in the first four matches.

On December 3, 2017, Perisic scored his first hat-trick for Inter Milan against Chievo Verona. He finished the season with 11 goals and 11 assists to his name. The following season was no different for the Croatian winger. He went on to captain the side for the very first time against Napoli on December 26, 2018. In the next season Perisic made his loan move again to a German club.

👏 | IVAN



Ivan Perisic is the third Croatian to reach a total of 200 @SerieA games since the introduction of three points for a win. He joins @brozocrypto and Milan Badelj in achieving this milestone⚫🔵#ForzaInter #JuventusInter pic.twitter.com/9qKivqamxy — Inter ⭐⭐ (@Inter_en) April 4, 2022

Bayern Munich

After arriving on loan to Bayern Munich, Perisic made his debut for the German side against FC Schalke 04 on August 24, 2019. He scored his first goal in his very next match against Mainz on August 31st. In his first season at the club he had scored 8 times for the club and assisted 10 across all competitions. His immense contribution helped the team win the sextuple for the first time in 2020.

#FCBayern have signed Croatia international Ivan Perišić. The World Cup runner up will join the club on loan from Inter Milan with immediate effect. #ServusIvan #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/gHJVZtxYOC — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) August 13, 2019

Back To Inter Milan

In the 2020-21 season, he started to feature in most of the games under Antonio Conte. He scored his first Champion league goal for Inter-Milan against Real Madrid on November 3, 2020. The Croatian winger soon proved his versatility by playing the wingback as well as a winger role throughout the season.

The 2021/22 season saw Perisic scoring 10 goals and 9 assists for the club across all competitions. His contribution helped the team win the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana for the 2021/22 season. After a very successful spell with Inter Milan, Ivan Perisic was signed by Spurs on a free transfer.

Ivan Perisic after scoring a goal against Juventus in the final of Coppa Italia

Tottenham Hotspur

In the 2022-23 season, Perisic was brought as an experienced player for the young Spurs team. He joined his former manager Antonio Conte at Spurs. He went on to feature 34 times for the club where he scored 1 goal and assisted 8 times in the league. He made his debut against Southampton on August 6, 2022. His first goal for the club came against Southampton on the revenue fixture on March 18, 2023.

Perisic applauds the supporters after his debut match (Via Twitter)

However, after the arrival of the new manager, Ange Postecoglou, in the following season, he was not seen as part of his plans. This led Perisic go on a loan spell once again.

Hajduk Split

Ivan Perisic joined his boyhood club on a loan deal from Spurs after suffering a Cruciate ligament tear, which kept him out for most of the matches in the 2022–23 season.

Ivan Perisic | International Career

Ivan Perisic has been one of the most important player in the golden generation of Croatian football team. Starting his International career at a very young age, Perisic has represented Croatia in U17, U19 and U21 stages. The much-awaited moment for Perisic came on March 26, 2011, when he stepped foot for his nation for the very first time against Georgia. He earned a spot in the national team for the Euro Cup in 2012. His first goal for the national team came during the 2014 World Cup qualification against Belgium on September 11, 2011.

Perisic made the 23-man list for 2014 World Cup after remarkable club performances. He went on to score in two of the three matches Croatia played before getting knocked out from the group stage. He soon started to play as key player for the Croatian side. In the Euro 2016, the team went on to quarterfinals after defeating Spain in the group stage, all thanks to Perisic 1 goal and assist against them. He became the top goal scorer for the team, scoring 6 goals throughout the tournament.

Ivan Perisic scored a goal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final (Via Sky Sports)

Perisic played a very important role for the Croatian side in the 2018 World Cup, scoring three times throughout the tournament, including one in the semifinal and the final. On November 19, 2019 Perisic captained his squad for the first time against Georgia. On June 1, 2021, Perisic made his 100th appearance for the nation. He was also selected for the 2022 World Cup where he scored once again and surpassed Croatian legend Davor Suker for most goals scored in the knockout stage.

Ivan Perisic | Records and Statistics

Down below is the table which shows Ivan Perisic’s contributions to the clubs he has played for and his country in his career.

Team Matches Played Goals Assist FC Sochaux – – – KSV Roeselare 20 8 2 Club Brugge 89 35 23 Borussia Dortmund 64 12 7 VfL Wolfsburg 88 21 17 Inter-Milan 254 55 49 Bayern Munich 35 8 10 Tottenham Hotspur 50 1 14 Croatia 129 33 30

Ivan Perisic | Net Worth

In his 20-plus-year long football career, Perisic has played for many top flight teams, eventually boasting his net worth. The current Net Worth of the Croatian winger is £58,500,000. In 2023, Perisic agreed to a 1-year contract on a weekly salary of £180,000.

Ivan Perisic | Sponsorships and Endorsements

Even though Ivan Perisic’s net worth has been sky-high due to his lucrative salary at various clubs, he has also made up ties outside football, which has had a serious impact on his net worth. Ivan Perisic has been associated with the American sports brand Nike for many years.

Ivan Perisic | Tattoos and Cars

The 35-year-old winger looks like someone who insists on comfort over style when it comes to cars. The Croatian midfielder also has a deep interest in collecting cars. He is often seen coming to the training ground in his classy Porsche Panamera. Apart from Porsche, the winger also has an Audi Q7.

Ivan Perisic has also a tattoo designed on his right leg. The tattoo is about the Bell Tower of Omis and the number 4 on Croatian cheque flag.

FAQ

1)Who is Ivan Perisic?

Ivan Perisic is a Croatian footballer currently playing for Hajduk Split on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

2) What is Ivan Perisic’s net worth?

Ivan Perisic has a net worth of nearly £58 million.

3) Where is Ivan Perisic from?

He is from Split, Croatia.

4) Which French club did Ivan Perisic played for?

Perisic has played for the French side Sochaux.

5) What is the age of Ivan Perisic?

He is 35 years old.