Harvey White Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Harvey White, also known as Harvey David White, is an English midfielder who played for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team. Throughout his early career, the player has always been regarded as the best in his business and was considered one of the upcoming promising talents during his youth days, especially during his time at Tottenham.

After being on an impressive rise during his early career, White’s trajectory was slowed down due to immense competition at Tottenham, forcing the player to find a move elsewhere for his future endeavors.

This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Birth Place Maidstone, Kent, England Father’s Name Not Known Mother’s Name Not Known Net Worth £1,945,840 Age 22 Birthday 19 September 2001 Nationality England Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Derby County, Stevenage Achievements NA Wife/Girlfriend NA Social Media Instagram

Harvey White | Early Life and Family

Harvey White was born on 19th September 2001 to middle-class English parents. He had been in love with football since childhood and used to play a lot during his youth. Harvey is unmarried and is also not in any relationship right now as he is focused on making his career in football.

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND – JANUARY 17: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action with Harvey White of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Youth Cup Fourth Round between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Meadow Park on January 17, 2019 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

During his youth, the player joined the youth academy of the Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur. After showing signs of technical ability with outstanding ball distribution, 19-year-old Harvey was promoted to the Spurs’ first team in 2020, and since then, the player has been developing himself to become a star midfielder in the upcoming future of football.

Harvey White | Club Career

After navigating through the youth levels of the Tottenham Academy, Harvey made his debut for the senior team on 26th November 2020 in a 4-0 Europa League victory over Ludogorets Razgard. Due to not getting enough opportunities with his only start coming Marine in the FA Cup third round match on 10th January 2021, White was loaned out to EFL League One club Portsmouth on 18th January 2021 until the end of the 2020/21 season.

After the expiry of his loan spell, White returned to the Tottenham U23 team and was called up to the senior team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break to play friendlies against OGC Nice and Motherwell and was praised by Spurs’ then-manager Antonio Conte as a really intelligent player. After making his Premier League debut on 4th January 2023 against Crystal Palace, White was again loaned out to another EFL League One club Derby County on 31st January 2023 until the end of the 2022/23 season and made 15 appearances for the third division side.

STEVENAGE, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 14: Harvey White of Stevenage during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match between Stevenage and Crystal Palace U21 at The Lamex Stadium on November 14, 2023, in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

After realizing that he doesn’t have a chance to break through into the first team at Tottenham, White decided to leave the club at the end of his loan spell with Derby County, i.e. at the end of the 2022/23 season. Consequently, White signed for an EFL League One club Stevenage in September 2023 for an undisclosed transfer fee and since then, the player has been a constant in the third-division club’s starting 11, performing consistently on the field.

Harvey White | International Career

On the international level, after performing very well at the youth level for his country, Harvey earned his first cap for the England U18 side in May 2019 in a defeat against Spain on penalties with the match initially drawn 1-1. Since then, Harvey has only played twice for the England U18 national team and has yet to receive a call-up from the senior team of England.

Harvey White | Sponsors and Endorsement

Although Harvey White’s other sponsors are unknown, the player has been known to have a long-term deal with the sportswear company Addidas regarding his boot sponsors. Being an aspiring and developing player, Harvey is certain to get more sponsors running after his signature in the future.

Harvey White | Philanthropic Activities

Harvey White has been quite known for his philanthropy, with many of his charity-related works. He and his Tottenham teammates also donated to the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice charity, which is working towards saving the lives of children with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions and their families. Other details regarding his philanthropy are not known yet.

Harvey White | Records and Statistics

Harvey White’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for till now in his career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Portsmouth 22 1 1 Derby County 15 0 0 Stevenage FC 15 2 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3 0 0 England 41 0 0

Harvey White | Net Worth

Harvey White reportedly has a net worth of around £1,945,840. Much of it is due to his huge contract with Tottenham, which includes impressive wages of around £218,400 per year.

Harvey White | Cars and Tattoos

Harvey White is not an open person, as he isn’t flashy and doesn’t like to show his life on social media. However, he is not known to have any luxury cars but the player surely would like to buy some in the future. Regarding tattoos, the player is known to have no ink on his body as per various sources.

FAQs