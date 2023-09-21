Irish Striker Tipped be the ‘Next Big Thing’ in the Premier League

It would be fair to say that Brighton & Hove Albion have developed a player trading model which is the envy of clubs across the world.

Their strategy is simple yet hugely effective. Acquire rough diamonds without breaking the bank and develop them into multi-million-pound superstars.

While consistently losing your best players may seem like a bad idea, the Seagulls have shrewdly leveraged the transfer market to great effect in recent seasons. Moises Caicedo, Ben White, Alexis Mac Allister and Yves Bissouma are among a plethora of players the club has sold for big money over the past few years.

The latest gem off the production line is expected to be striker Evan Ferguson, who is already being touted as the next £100 million footballer in the Premier League.

After breaking into the first team last season, the Republic of Ireland international has stepped things up a notch at the start of the 2023/24 campaign. Ferguson’s stunning hat-trick at home to Newcastle United before the international break took his tally for the season to four goals in four games.

His efforts have attracted plenty of admiring glances, with former England star Alan Shearer notably leading the praise by saying he ‘has the lot’ despite still being a teenager.

Several online bookmakers have also been impressed with Ferguson’s exploits, cutting him into odds of 20/1 to be the Premier League’s top scorer this season.

While most football betting tips are predicting Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland will win the Golden Boot again, it is a measure of how far Ferguson has come that he is even being considered as a contender for the prize.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom, who built up his wealth through value betting on sports and playing poker tournaments, undoubtedly knows a good bet when he sees one. Ferguson clearly falls into that category, but Bloom is keen to play down talk of him being sold for millions while he is still developing his talents.

“I’m extremely excited about Evan Ferguson, as I am by lots of our young players who are also playing phenomenally well,” Bloom told The Athletic. “But I will let others talk about the potential and what it may be.

“He doesn’t need me to put any more pressure on him. He’s a great young man, he’s got a superb temperament, and I’ll just let him develop and see what happens.”

Given the form he has produced up to this point, Ferguson has inevitably been linked with numerous Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, while it would be no surprise to see Ferguson move to one of English football’s big-hitters in the future, he is expected to remain at the Amex Stadium until the end of the season. Brighton are set to compete in the Europa League this term and can ill-afford to lose one of their top players during the middle of the campaign.

Bloom rarely sanctions exits for the club’s top players in the winter transfer window, and has confirmed he will follow the same blueprint at the start of 2024.

“I don’t like to do much business in January,” Bloom added. “I can’t foresee any of our main players being sold in January. We just don’t do that. I’m not saying certain players might not be sold but none of our main players.”

Wagering on which club Ferguson will eventually join is tricky, particularly given the number of clubs who are interested in securing his services. Man United immediately leap off the page, although their uncertain ownership situation makes them a risky betting proposition.

Tottenham could be strong contenders as they seek a replacement for Harry Kane, while Arsenal are another likely destination given their current striking options need improving a little. One club who could potentially be ruled is Chelsea, who have already done plenty of previous business with Brighton.

While Bloom has not ruled out the possibility of doing more deals with the London club, he says he will treat each move on its merits and do what is best for his football club.

“It’s possible over the next two or three years that we have no dealings with Chelsea,” Bloom said. “So, for me, it’s not personal at all and each individual deal I’ve got to do what’s best for the football club first and foremost.

“If other clubs are interested in our head coaches, staff, players, I much prefer it that way than no one’s looking at any of our players or staff. So, we’re doing something very right. We do everything we can to keep our best players, but we know in the way of the world that won’t always be the case.”