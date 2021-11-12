Pilar Rubio: Sergio Ramos wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Pilar Rubio is a Spanish reporter and TV Presenter, and she is the wife of one of the most aggressive defenders of this era Sergio Ramos.

Pilar Rubio Facts

Birth Place Madrid, Spain Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Pisces Net Worth (2021) $ 2 million Salary (2021) NA Age 43 Date of Birth 17th March 1978 High School NA Nationality Spanish Spouse Sergio Ramos Children 4 children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos Families

Pilar was born on 17th March 1978 in Torrejon De Ardoz, Madrid Spain to father Manuel Rubio and Pilar Fernandez. She has two siblings Esther Rubio Madrid and Alberto Rubio.

CARDIFF, WALES – JUNE 03: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrates with his wife and children after victory in the UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and Real Madrid at National Stadium of Wales on June 3, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Sergio Ramos was born on 30 March 1986 in Camas, Spain, to father Joe Maria Ramos and mother Paqui Ramos. He has a sibling named Rene Ramos, who is his football agent as well.

Pilar Rubio husband, Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is one of the best defenders of all time, having won the World Cup for Spain and UEFA Champions League for Real Madrid.

Ramos started playing off for Camas CF by only six before beginning his career at Sevilla. He made his first-team debut on 1 February 2004.

Madrid, SPAIN: Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane (R) celebrates with Sergio Ramos (C) and David Beckham after scoring against Villarreal during a Spanish league football match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, 07 May 2006. AFP PHOTO/PHILIPPE DESMAZES (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images)

He moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2005. Since then, he has been pivotal for the team and has become a mainstay for Real Madrid. Ramos won 22 significant honors, including five La-Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles.

Ramos even became one of the top goalscorers from a defensive position in La Liga. He also played a crucial part in all four UEFA Champions League win for Real Madrid.

KIEV, UKRAINE – MAY 26: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos lifts the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Sergio represents the Spanish national team at four World Cups and three European Championships. He won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

Ramos also holds the record as the most capped player in the history of the Spanish national team.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 11: Sergio Ramos of Spain celebrates winning the World Cup during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Final match between Netherlands and Spain at Soccer City Stadium on July 11, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos Kids

She started seeing Ramos in September 2012. The relationship became public after it was announced during the FIFA Ballon D’or gala night. They walked down the aisle as husband and wife on 15 June 2019. It was held in Sevilla, the hometown of Sevilla.

Sergio Ramos with his wife and Kids (Instagram)

They have four children together, and three arrived before the wedding and one after the wedding. First Child, Sergio Ramos Rubio, was born on 6 May 2014.

The second child, Marco Ramos Rubio, was born on 14 November 2015, and their third child Alejandro Ramos Rubio was born on 25 March 2018. The couple welcomed their third child Maximo Ramos Rubio on 26 July 2020.

Pilar Rubio Career, Profession, Net Worth

Rubio is one of the wealthiest footballing wives in the world. She earns a reasonable amount of money from modeling, TV, and acting.

Pilar Rubio is one of the richest Wags (Instagram)

She has established herself as a reporter, TV Presenter, actress, and model. Rubio became famous for covering La Seat’s SLQH, a simple comedy piece from 2006 to 2011.

Rubio has a net worth of $2 million in 2021 and makes several endorsements and modeling stints.

FAQs about Pilar Rubio

When did Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos get married? They got married on 15th June 2019. What is Pilar Rubio doing now? She is a TV representer How old is Pilar Rubio? Pilar is 43 years old Is Pilar an American citizen? No, Pilar is Spanish What is Pilar’s net worth? Pilar has a net worth of $2 million