Hwang Ui-Jo 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Hwang Ui-Jo is a highly talented and experienced striker who has played for top clubs in the K-League, J-League, and Ligue 1. He has also been a key player for the South Korean national team, helping them win the Asian Games gold medal and reaching the quarterfinals of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. At just 30 years old, Hwang has a bright future ahead of him and is sure to continue making a big impact in the world of football.

Hwang is known for his pace, agility, and clinical finishing in front of the goal. He is a versatile forward who is comfortable playing as a central striker or on either wing. His technical ability, along with his vision and creativity, make him a dangerous attacking threat.

Hwang Ui-Jo is a professional football player from South Korea, who currently plays as a striker for FC Seoul on loan from Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Hwang Ui-jo Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Seongam-si, South Korea Father’s Name Hwang Dong-ju Mother’s Name Kwon Young-Hee Star Sign Virgo Net Worth £2.3 Million Age 30 Birthday 28 August 1992 Nationality Korean, South Korean Position Forward Senior Clubs Seongnam FC, Gamba Osaka, Bordeaux, Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos , FC Seoul Achievements Footballer of the Year, South Korean Cup Winner, Asian Games Gold Medal Girlfriend T-ARA’s Hyomin Children NA Social Media Instagram

Hwang Ui-jo’s Net Worth and Salary

Hwang Ui-Jo is a young player born in Seongam-si, South Korea and has made his way up in footballing which has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £2.3 million as of 2023. The player’s market value in 2023 is valued at €4.5m by Transfermarket. Hwang earns £25k per week and £1,300,000 per year.

Hwang Ui-jo Club Career

Hwang started his football career with the K-League club, Chungju Hummel FC in 2015. In 2016, Hwang moved to Seongnam FC, where he quickly established himself as one of the team’s key players. He was instrumental in helping the team earn a promotion to the K-League Classic in his first season with the club. He finished the season as the team’s top scorer with 11 goals in 26 appearances. In the following season, Hwang continued to impress, scoring 16 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

In 2018, Hwang joined Gamba Osaka in the J-League, where he played a crucial role in helping the team avoid relegation in his first season. He scored 12 goals in 32 appearances, including a hat-trick against Nagoya Grampus. The following season, he was even more prolific, scoring 27 goals in 34 appearances, which led him to win the J-League Top Scorer award.

The net worth of Hwang Ui-jo is estimated to be £2.3 million as of 2023. (Photo by FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images)

In August 2019, Hwang signed for Bordeaux in Ligue 1, becoming the first South Korean to play for the club. He made his debut for the team in a 1-0 win over Montpellier and scored his first goal for the club in a 2-2 draw against Saint-Etienne. In his first season with the club, Hwang made 27 appearances and scored 4 goals, helping the team finish 12th in the league table.

Hwang Ui-jo signed with Nottingham Forest on August 26, 2022, but was immediately loaned out to Olympiacos. However, on February 3, 2023, he was loaned out again, this time to the South Korean club FC Seoul for a period of five months until the summer.

Hwang Ui-jo International Career

Hwang has also been a regular for the South Korean national team since making his debut in 2017. He has scored 10 goals in 33 appearances for his country, including two goals in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. He was also part of the South Korean team that won the gold medal in the football event at the 2018 Asian Games.

Hwang Ui-Jo of South Korea in action during the international friendly match between South Korea and Costa Rica at Goyang stadium on September 23, 2022 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Hwang Ui-jo Family

Hwang Ui-jo was born on 28 August 1992 in Seongam-si, South Korea. His Father’s name is Hwang Dong-ju and his Mother’s name is Kwon Young-Hee. They struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He is the youngest of two children born of the union between his parents. He was always attached to his mom and took refuge from his older brother, Hwang Ui-cheol, whenever he got into trouble, They all had decent jobs and earned a fair amount of money that allowed their family to survive as a middle-class household. Despite the financial status of his house, Hwang never stopped dreaming big.

Hwang Ui-jo’s Girlfriend

The singer Hyomin, the K-pop idol of the band T-ara, and footballer Hwang Ui-jo have made their relationship official. The report also stated that Hyomin and Hwang Ui-jo grew close in the past few months when the footballer suffered an ankle and hamstring injury and during the recovery time eventually fell in love. A source close to the couple told Dispatch: “Hyomin is older than Hwang by two years. However, their relationship is first and foremost, built on their close friendship. They’re both mature adults, so the dynamic for their relationship is to support and help each other whenever they can.”

Hwang Ui-jo has been seen endorsing Adidas football company on his social media accounts. The player is in his peak phase and will attract more sponsors in whatever company he is interested in.

Hwang Ui-jo of South Korea in action during the international friendly match between South Korea and Egypt at Seoul World Cup Stadium on June 14, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Hwang Ui-jo Cars & Tattoos

Hwang Ui-jo has not been spotted driving around in any car in Seongam-si, South Korea. It’s still unknown the exact car the 23-year-old owns, but due to his success and financial position, it is obvious that he does have a good selection of cars. Unlike most footballers, Hwang Ui-jo does not seem to have any tattoos that we know of at least for the time being. It remains to be seen if he inks his body in the near future.

