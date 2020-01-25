Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez was delighted at the fact that he was the second-most decisive player in the Spanish league behind Lionel Messi.

Comparisons are usually repulsive but when two players acquire a lot of importance by scoring goals, it’s impossible to not fall into the trap.

The statistics of Hugo Sanchez in the past and Lionel Messi in the present, forces one to wonder how decisive they have been for their respective teams, especially when both of them represent two of the biggest clubs in Europe – Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (Getty Images)

In the podcast Nos ponemos las pilas, international soccer analyst in the ESPN chain Fernando Palomo let Sanchez know that an investigation by a genius of statistics such as MisterChip has evaluated Messi as the most decisive player in the Spanish league.

And the Mexican comes second in the list of most points earned by a single player for their respective team. He was excited to be behind the Argentine and said:

“Knowing what Messi is for football history and who is already fighting and getting very close to Pele and Maradona, who are the best in the history; then being considered the second-most decisive in the Spanish league, it is undoubtedly a fantastic compliment”.

And it is true that the Barcelona star has achieved unbelievable feats at Camp Nou and for almost a decade, has been their best player.

Lionel Messi (Getty Images)

The former Real Madrid man lavished praise on the Ballon d’Or winner and referred to Messi’s place in the history stating:

“He is getting very close to the level of Maradona and at one point he could overcome it. But I prefer to wait for him to retire because right now Diego [Maradona] is ahead of him.

We know that Messi is one of the greatest players in the world of football and is capable of achieving anything for his team on his own, and the above statistic is a testament to it.