NBA legend Michael Jordan spoke about the partnership between his clothing brand and PSG which was facilitated by Neymar.

Jordan and some of Paris Saint-Germain’s stars including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were present for the NBA Paris game between Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets.

It is a known fact that Brazilian Neymar is a huge fan of this sport and the pictures from his Instagram handle are proof of his love for the game. On many occasions, he was seen playing basketball, especially when he takes a break from football.

Neymar celebrates after scoring against Monaco (Image credit: AFP)

And Neymar is no stranger to the partnership between PSG and Jordan. Since 2018, the French champions and the clothing brand, a subsidiary of American equipment supplier Nike, have offered shorts and many other lifestyle items.

During the game organized at the AccorHotels Arena on Friday, Michael Jordan gave some details on how this collaboration was formed. He said:

“In fact, PSG came to us to make this partnership. Neymar was a big fan of the Jordan brand. The rapprochement was therefore easier. What is more, in marketing, Paris represents fashion. We see the brand as a lifestyle leisure brand, so the partnership was simple”.

On the eve of the NBA game, PSG then took the opportunity to unveil a fourth and new jersey with the Jordan logo. The jersey is mainly black with a strip in colours of the French flag.

PSG and NBA star pose with the new kit (Image credit: Google)

Neymar and his teammates are set to don the new kit on February 1 against Montpellier when they face off against each other at the Parc des Princes.

The collaboration between PSG and Air Jordan brand has been successful in the past couple of years. Last year, more than a million jerseys with “Jumpman”, the logo of the basketball player’s brand, were sold.