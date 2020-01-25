Brazil forward Neymar has decided to give up on a big party on his birthday which falls on February 5 in order to focus on his game.

The 27-year-old is known for partying hard whenever he is out of action and that has also brought him under the limelight on many occasions. He has faced a lot of criticism for his party life and despite being one of the best footballers, he gets the stick on the other side.

And Brazilian media UOL has reported that Neymar has decided to organize a more discreet and less lavish party for his 28th birthday. He wants to avoid criticism and show that he is focused on achieving success with Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG forward Neymar (Getty Images)

The former Barcelona man has also informed his sponsors that he has decided to go with a low-profile event that does not attract much attention.

He had received criticisms in the past two years when he organized a huge event in Paris. According to his relatives, he would like to show that he is much more effective on the ground, and that would be the best thing to do.

In the last few years, Neymar’s individual partners have organized events to honour him and much ruckus was created afterwards. In 2019, Red Bull was responsible for organizing the event in the luxurious Gabriel Pavilion.

Neymar (Getty Images)

At that time, the Brazilian was already injured and was deprived of the chance to play in the knockout stages of the Champions League. But he was on his crutches in the party and official pictures were posted on social media. It did not go well with the team and the critics. The gala was attended by no less than 250 members.

Therefore, it is a good decision taken by him and this would help him continue the good form he has shown in the last few games since returning from an injury.