Have Barcelona Transformed Back into A Championship Winning Team?

It has been a big summer for Barcelona: they have made a lot of changes to their squad as they look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign in La Liga and the Champions League.

The Spanish giants have been very active in the summer transfer window, with big names arriving at the club, and some of the most senior members of their squad departing. Here is a look at whether their new squad can challenge for the leading trophies again.

Raphinha Adds Brazilian Quality

Barcelona beat off competition from clubs in the Premier League for the services of Raphinha. The Brazilian was one of the star players in England in the 2022/23 campaign. With the forward in their squad, Barca is priced at 7/5 in today’s football odds for the La Liga title.

Losing Raphinha is a huge blow for Leeds, as they are now as short as 23/10 in the Premier League relegation odds. He scored 11 goals in all competitions for them last season in a team, which struggled for most of the campaign, so it is naturally a huge blow for the Yorkshire club to lose his services.

Raphinha, two games, two goals pic.twitter.com/KCYFchJ8Pj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 24, 2022

Barcelona has had some exceptional Brazilian players at the club over the last few decades. Raphinha may be the next to light up the Nou Camp with his flair and ability.

Robert Lewandowski Will Score Goals

Poland international Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most prolific strikers in Europe over the last decade. Last season, he scored 50 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich.

Robert Lewandowski has won it all at @FCBayern 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NKp0elj4K4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 2, 2022

The 33-year-old is a player who can lead Barca to silverware. He landed Europe’s Golden Shoe award for the past two seasons and has been part of a team that has absolutely dominated domestic football in Germany.

With 344 goals in 375 appearances, Lewandowski leaves Bayern as one of their greatest ever players. He will be expected to continue his excellent record in front of the goal in Spain and the Champions League for his new club.

Christensen Brings Experience to Backline

Former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is one of the players who have arrived this summer to help tighten up Barca’s defensive line. He played 161 times for the west London club, helping them win the Champions League in 2021 and the FIFA Club World Cup later that year.

The Danish player is just 26 years old, so his best years are likely to be ahead of him still. He will help some of the younger defensive players in the squad on and off the pitch. It was great business for the Catalonian club as they snapped him up on a free transfer after his contract expired at Chelsea.

Christensen has been a Player of the Year at Borussia Monchengladbach and Chelsea. He should prove very popular with his teammates and supporters at his new home.

Barcelona begins their La Liga campaign at home to Rayo Vallecano. It will be their 123rd season in the club’s history and their 92nd in the top-flight of Spanish football.