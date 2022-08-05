Top 10 Soccer-Themed Slots in Malaysia

Online casino expansion is a worldwide phenomenon, and the Malaysian market is not exempt from that trend. Slots are the flagship of most operators, and players can find thousands of titles in online casino offerings.

There are many types of online slots, and soccer-themed ones are very popular among players. We bring you the best ones for Malaysia players to try out!

Super Striker

We start this journey with a simple but very entertaining soccer-themed online slot game. Super Striker is a three-reel slot with five paylines, but players may enjoy lucrative rewards thanks to multipliers. This is a NetEnt creation, which is much simpler than this developer’s other popular online slots. However, it has many fun features like free spins bonus, level multipliers, or scatter multipliers.

The combination of multipliers can bring you huge jackpots. You can also enjoy the bet slip feature and predict how many times a specific symbol will appear during several spins. If you want to try out this game or to find the best slot casino in Malaysia, check these options from slots.info.

Football Star Deluxe

Players who search for soccer-themed slots with excellent bonus features shouldn’t miss trying Stormcraft Studios’ Football Star Deluxe. Players’ symbols can trigger winning combinations when the Super Stacked wilds appear on reels 3, 4, and 5.

You can get 12 free spins when you land three scatter symbols, while each roll expands the multiplier. Eventually, all soccer fans will love the sound, cheering crowd, and commentator to fulfil the playing experience.

Hot Shots

For those who relish getting many free spins, we recommend the iSoftBet’s Hot Shots release. This game developer stands behind many famous soccer-themed online slots, and it’s not surprising why Hot Shots are on our list.

It’s a five-reel game with 243 paylines and a 97.12% RTP. Tons of bonus features can help you win nice rewards. This online slot game is also suitable for low rollers since the minimum bet is $0.25.

Top Trumps

The Top Trumps online slot is the Playtech game released in 2018. It consists of five reels and offers 20 paylines with a 95.26 Return To Player percentage. This online slot features some of the most popular soccer players, and the symbols of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Lionel Messi make it very attractive from a visual standpoint. Regarding its other perks, players can enjoy respins, sticky wilds, Pick Bonus, and many more.

Top Strike Championship

Soccer fans will love this online slot game that combines football betting and the fun of spinning the reels. It’s a classic five-reel game with 20 paylines but offers excellent bonus features. Thanks to amazing gameplay, you can win lucrative rewards. For example, you can get up to 20 free spins when you land three or more trophy symbols.

Players can also enter the betting game if they get golden tickets in reel five. Guess the winner of three matches and enter the knockout stage, where you should choose a team to advance through four rounds. The amazing prize awaits you if you predict the champion correctly!

Golden Boot Football

If you want to feel like being a part of the crowd in the stadium, you should try the Golden Boot Football online slot. Actually, everyone who enjoys the experience of live football should spin the reels in this game.

The sounds of cheering fans, the flash of flares, and the sparkle of floodlights will make your gameplay experience memorable. It has 25 pay lines, and you can use the hat-trick special feature to generate more winnings. Eventually, you might start liking VAR since it can trigger bonus rounds.

Football Fortunes

Football Fortunes is a five-reel slot with 50 fixed paylines, and it’s another popular soccer-themed online slot developed by RealTime Gaming. Among the classic soccer symbols like trophies, balls, jerseys, and referees, there’s an untypical one – a rhino.

However, it’s a very important symbol that can give you a chance to win up to 100 free spins. Football Fortunes is an entertaining game suitable for slot players of all experience levels.

Football: Champions Cup

Another NetEnt release found a place on our list, and it’s an online slot with five reels, three rows, and 20 fixed paylines. When you start playing, you can select a national team, and this perk is a nice touch that won’t affect the outcome of your game.

Football: Champions Cup slot has many interesting features, including a Penalty Shootout Bonus, free spins tournament, and more. Eventually, you can hit a prize of 1000x your stake.

Bicicleta

Bicicleta is another fun online slot game released by Yggdrasil. Its name refers to the famous bicycle kick, while its stylish theme and sound effects make this game very entertaining. It has five reels and 25 paylines, while its RTP is 96.3%.

The fun is even bigger thanks to stunning features and wide varieties. On top of that, the minimum stake is pretty low, so you can enjoy the game even if you are not a high-roller.

Football Glory

We head to another Yggdrasil’s title – Football Glory. Despite a classic look, the gameplay offers different varieties that attract many players. Sticky wilds and scatter symbols might bring you free spins, while gold or silver cup symbols trigger the Pick bonus. It has a 96.1 Return To Player percentage and offers 25 paylines.

We are sure you will enjoy a lot of fun playing the soccer-themed online slots we have listed. Try them out now, and you may get a huge jackpot!