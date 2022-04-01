Top 10 Best Quotes about Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7 needs no introduction. One of the greatest players of all time and a 5-time Ballon d’Or, he has cemented his place amongst the greats of this sport. Here are some of the best quotes about Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, a name which is admired by fans all around the world for his incredible football skills and goal-scoring abilities.

Born and raised in Madeira, Ronaldo has become a household name all across the globe. He has made over 1000 professional career appearances and scored over 800 goals for club and country. Along with Ballon d’Ors, he has won 31 major trophies during his career, which includes five UEFA Champions League, including a hat-trick, one UEFA Nations League title and one UEFA European Championship.

From Sir Bobby Charlton to Zinedine Zidane, all the legends have high praise for Cristiano and here we look at the top 10 quotes on the legend himself.

1. Sir Bobby Charlton

Sir Bobby Charlton is an English former football player and regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in football history. Here’s what the legend has to say about Ronaldo. He has seen Ronaldo very closely as he was one of Manchester United’s board of directors.

This is what Sir Charlton was quoted saying,

“He (Ronaldo) does things I have never seen from any other player, and it is marvellous to watch. Of course, it takes a great player to grab the bull by the horns and make things happen, but he has done it repeatedly.”

2. Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson is one of the most successful managers in football history. He was one of the very first people who realized his potential for Ronaldo and brought him to Manchester United.

This is what Sir Ferguson said about him,

“In the six years [Manchester United] had him, you just saw his game grow all the time, and he was a fantastic player. Now you see the complete player. His decision-making, his maturity, his experience, plus all the excellent skills he has got, they all make him the complete player.”

“We’ve had some great players at this club in my 20 years, but he’s up with the best.”

3. Eusebio

Eusebio is considered one of the greatest players of all time. Coming from Ronaldo’s native place Portugal. The legend has always admired his technical skills.

This is what Eusebio said,

“He has magic in his boots. The first thing you notice about him is that he is incredibly quick and very, very powerful for such a young man.”

“He has great, close control, and his technique is excellent. He believes he can do anything with the ball, and that confidence makes him very special indeed.”

4. Jose Mourinho

Jose is one of the best managers the world has ever seen. He has managed Ronaldo while the latter was in Madrid. However, Mourinho believes that CR7 has surpassed Pele and Maradona as the best.

This is what Jose Mourinho said,

“He is the best. The best in the world, yes. Probably the best ever. I saw Maradona a couple of times. I never saw Pele. But Cristiano is amazing. This man is the best. Cristiano is a goals machine. He is an incredible player. He is like Zidane, there will never be another Ronaldo.”

5. Carlo Ancelotti

In recent times, Carlo Ancelotti has risen to the ranks of management. He got the chance to manage Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

This is what Ancelotti said,

“I’ve seen Ronaldo play a lot of times, of course, but when you’re up close every day, his technical skills are unbelievable, He’s the best I’ve ever seen.”

6. Pele

Pele is regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, and even he sees Cristiano as the best player in the world. Scorer of over 1200 goals, Pele is regarded as the player with most goals in history, but it is Cristiano who has the most officially recorded goals in his career- a record that can be verified and holds more importance considering the level of opponents the ex-Sporting CP man has played against.

The Legend once claimed this:

Today the best player in the world is Cristiano Ronaldo. I think he’s the best because he’s more consistent, but you can’t forget about [Lionel] Messi, of course, but he’s not a striker.”

7. Lionel Messi

Probably the greatest player football has ever produced. The Magician has consistently praised his counterpart. They have been together at the same level for more than a decade.

This is what Messi said,

“(Ronaldo) is always there scoring goals in all the games and taking part in his club and national side. He has been doing that for many years, and whether he is at his peak or a bit below it makes no difference.”

8. Gerard Pique

Gerard is one of the best players in Spain. A World Cup winner and a legend of the game. He played with Ronaldo at Manchester United but mostly against him during his time in Barcelona in La Liga.

Pique was quoted saying,

“The best player I have ever played against has to be Ronaldo. You cannot afford to take your eyes off him.”

9. Ian Holloway

Ian is one of the best English managers. He has seen CR7 grow in the Premier League.

Holloway was quoted saying,

“The kid makes you sick. He looks the part, he walks the part, he is the part. He’s six-foot-something, fit as a flea, good-looking – he’s got to have something wrong with him…. Hopefully he’s hung like a hamster! That would make us all feel better!”

10. Zinedine Zidane

Zidane is one of the best players of his generation and turned into one of the most successful coaches quickly. Under Zidane, Ronaldo won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles.

Zinedine Zidane was quoted saying,

“Cristiano Ronaldo is the best. People can say what they like about Cristiano Ronaldo, but in his heart he’s a good person. Messi is the rival, and that rivalry is great for the footballing spectacle. It’s what the fans want to see.”

“When you play with Ronaldo on your team, you are already 1-0 up.”

