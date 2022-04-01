In the world of Football, hairstyles can play a significant role in making someone’s identity. So here’s a look at the top 10 best footballers with long hairstyles.

From Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham to Neymar, all have kept different hairstyles during their lifetime, which has created a revolution among the fans. However, long hairstyles are something that remains quite beautiful to watch. So let’s look at some of the best footballers with long hairstyles.

10. Diego Forlan

We all know about Diego Forlan, especially his performance during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which even won him the Golden Boot. Now retired, his beautiful and long hair always remembers Forlan.

Diego Forlan of Uruguay celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa (Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images)

Forlan is regarded as one of the best forwards of his generation. He has shown his skills worldwide, from Manchester United to Athletico Madrid. He was also Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer until Luis Suarez took over.

9. Marcelo

One of the top fullbacks in the world. His long curly hairstyle became a trademark in Brazil and Real Madrid. Marcelo was an essential member of Real Madrid, which won the UEFA Champions League three times.

Marcelo in action for Real Madrid

Other Brazilians like Willian and David Luiz also share the same look as Marcelo. He has been a legend for not only Real Madrid but also for Brazil as well.

8. Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani is one of the few players who has played all of his footballing career with long hair. As a result, he is one of the hottest footballers in the current era.

Edinson Cavani of Manchester United celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the Premier League match (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Edison made his mark with Paris Saint-Germain, where he scored 138 goals in 200 league matches for the French giants. After being signed by the “Red Devils” Manchester United, he also did an excellent job, where he was seen in his long hairstyle and hairband.

7. Sergio Romero

Sergio Romero is one of the few goalkeepers to keep long hair. As a result, he was one of the best Argentinian goalkeepers in his era. However, now he has changed his style to short hair.

Sergio Romero is one of the best goalkeepers for Argentina (Sky Sports)

At Sampdoria, he was seen with a different hairstyle as he braided his hair. However, when playing for Manchester United, he had a short hairstyle.

6. Antoine Griezmann

Certainly one of the best players in the modern era. Even with the likes of Neymar and Messi, Griezmann has made his mark as a striker. He changes his hairstyle frequently; however, Mostly, we can see him with his long hair.

Antoine Griezmann has had some average games for Barcelona

Some of his best performances came when he sported his long hair, whether for Atletico Madrid or France. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner can pull off the long hair perfectly and we just think his hairstyle may well be tied to his form on the pitch!

5. Gareth Bale

The Welshman has been rocking his good long hair for several years. One of the best players in the current era was the past of the Real Madrid team that won the Champions League.

Gareth bale

4. Jurgen Klinsmann

The former German International was a fearsome striker during his playing days. He was known for his long blonde hair and how it tussled in the wind as he ran with the ball.

German footballer Jürgen Klinsmann holds up a Tottenham Hotspur scarf after signing with the club (Photo by Gary M. Prior/Getty Images)

Jurgen won the 1990 World Cup and had brilliant goal scoring abilities. He won many titles during his playing days.

3. Andy Carroll

Andy was not one of the finest players in English football. Yet, he always had this excellent physique and charming look with the long hair he used to tie down while playing, making him look even more forceful.

Clearly, he is here not for his footballing abilities but just for the charming, long, and radiant hair!

Andy Carroll of Liverpool looks on during the FA Cup (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

One of the greatest football strikers of this generation who always showed a competitive and challenging football brand is Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Not only with his play but also with the look he carries with his long hair.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

He could be one of the rare best players not to have won the Champions League. Yet, even at this age, he is making his mark in the top tier of Italian Football.

1. Ronaldinho

A list of best football players with long hair is incomplete without Brazilian legend Ronaldinho. The attacking midfielder has mainly carried this long hairstyle throughout his career.

Ronaldinho has one of the best long hairstyles in the World. AFP PHOTO / VINCENZO PINTO (Photo credit should read VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

The magician won several individual and club honours, including two consecutive FIFA World Player of the Year awards in 2004 and 2005. He is always remembered for his unreal football skills, lovely smile and long hairstyle.

One special mention can be for Lionel Messi, who also started his career keeping long hair. He needs no introduction, and we all know what his records are.

Lionel Messi sporting the long hairstyle look during the 2008 Champions League (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

