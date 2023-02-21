Gonçalo Guedes 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Gonçalo Guedes is a Portuguese professional football player who plays as a winger for the Primeira Liga club Benfica, on loan from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Portugal national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Gonçalo Manuel Ganchinho Guedes popularly known as Gonçalo Guedes joined the Portuguese club Benfica on loan from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2023. Guedes has already achieved a lot in his career, and at the age of 26, he still has plenty of time to develop and improve.

His skills and versatility make him a valuable asset to any team, and he will no doubt continue to be a key player for both the Wolves and the Portugal national team in the years to come. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Gonçalo Guedes joined the Portuguese club Benfica on loan from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2023. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Gonçalo Guedes Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Benavente, Portugal Father’s Name Rogério Guedes Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth £30 Million Age 26 Birthday 29 November 1996 Nationality Portuguese Position Winger Senior Clubs Benfica B, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Achievements 1X FRENCH CHAMPION

1X WINNER UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE

1X FRENCH CUP WINNER

1X SPANISH CUP WINNER

3X PORTUGUESE CHAMPION

1X PORTUGUESE CUP WINNER

2X PORTUGUESE LEAGUE CUP WINNER

2X FRENCH SUPER CUP WINNER

1X PORTUGUESE SUPER CUP WINNER Girlfriend Madalena Moura Children NA Social Media Instagram

Gonçalo Guedes’s Net Worth and Salary

Guedes is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £30 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €32.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £4.7 million per year playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Gonçalo Guedes Club Career

Guedes began his youth career at Benfica, one of Portugal’s most successful football clubs, at the age of eight. He progressed through the ranks and made his senior debut for the club in 2014, aged just 17. He quickly established himself as a promising talent and was named the Primeira Liga’s Breakthrough Player of the Year for the 2015-16 season.

The net worth of Goncalo Guedes is estimated to be £30 million as of 2023. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

In January 2017, Guedes joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan for the remainder of the season. He impressed during his time in France, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 13 appearances. His performances earned him a permanent move to PSG, where he played for a season before joining Valencia CF on loan in 2018.

Guedes made an immediate impact at Valencia, scoring a stunning goal in the Copa del Rey final to help his team secure the trophy. He played a key role in Valencia’s return to the Champions League, helping them reach the knockout stages of the competition in the 2018-19 season.

Guedes signed a five-year deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers on 8 August 2022 for £27.5 million. He debuted on 13 August 2022 as a substitute in a match against Fulham and made his first start on 20 August 2022 in a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. On 20 January 2023, Guedes went back to his former club, Benfica, on loan for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Goncalo Guedes debuted on 13 August 2022 as a substitute in a match against Fulham and made his first start on 20 August 2022 in a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Gonçalo Guedes International Career

Guedes made his debut for Portugal in 2015 and has since become a regular member of the national team. He played a key role in Portugal’s victory at the 2016 European Championships, scoring a goal in the quarter-finals against Poland. He also represented Portugal at the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 UEFA Nations League, where he helped his team win the tournament.

Gonçalo Guedes Family

Guedes was born on 29 November 1996 in Benavente, Portugal. His Father’s name is Rogério Guedes his mother’s name is not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Gonçalo Guedes’s Girlfriend

The Winger has been enjoying his time with his girlfriend Madalena Moura by spending vacations together. Let’s hope they got married soon.

Guedes has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Gonçalo Guedes Cars and Tattoos

Guedes has been spotted driving a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta in the streets of Benavente in Portugal. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Gonçalo Guedes has not inked his skin yet.

Read More:

FAQs about Gonçalo Guedes