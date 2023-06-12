Fabian Lukas Schär is a Swiss professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Newcastle United and the Switzerland national team in this page, we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Fabian Lukas Schär is a professional footballer from Switzerland who currently serves as a centre-back for Newcastle United and also represents the Swiss national team. He began his football journey at his hometown club, Wil, before transferring to Basel in 2012. During his time at Basel, he won the Swiss Super League in all three seasons he played for the club. Following his remarkable performances, he moved to Hoffenheim, where he continued to showcase his skills and talent.

In addition to his club career, Schär has also made significant contributions to the Swiss national team, making his senior debut in 2013 and representing Switzerland in various prestigious tournaments. With his solid defensive abilities and experience at both the club and international levels, Schär has established himself as a respected and accomplished footballer.

Fabian Schaer has a net worth of $5 Million. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fabian Schar Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Wil, Switzerland Father’s Name N/A Mother’s Name N/A Star Sign Aries Net Worth $5 Million Age 31 Birthday 20 December 1991 Nationality Swiss Position Centre-Back Senior Clubs FC Wil 1900

Basel

1899 Hoffenheim

Deportivo La Coruña

Newcastle United Achievements 3X Swiss Super League

1X Uhren Cup

1X Premier League Goal of the Month

1X North-East FWA Player of the Year Girlfriend N/A Children N/A Social Media Instagram

Fabian Schar Net Worth

Fabian Lukas Schär is a highly talented footballer who has achieved notable financial success. His net worth is estimated to be $5 million, which is attributed to his lucrative contracts with renowned clubs, his involvement in major international tournaments, and endorsement deals and sponsorship agreements. Net worth estimations can vary, but it highlights his financial success in the world of professional soccer.

Fabian Schar Club Career

Fabian Lukas Schär’s professional football career has been marked by his time at various renowned clubs in Europe. He began his career at his hometown club, Wil, where he quickly caught the attention of scouts with his talent and potential. In 2012, he made a significant move to FC Basel, a Swiss football powerhouse, where he experienced remarkable success. During his tenure at Basel, he played an instrumental role in helping the team secure three consecutive Swiss Super League titles and reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League in the 2012-2013 season. His time at Basel was characterized by consistent performances, solid defending, and occasional goal-scoring contributions.

Fabian Schär is a Swiss footballer who has played for Wil, Basel, Hoffenheim, Deportivo La Coruna, and Newcastle United. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated his defensive abilities, composure on the ball, and knack for scoring crucial goals. His journey from Wil to Basel, Hoffenheim, Deportivo La Coruna, and Newcastle United showcases his growth as a player and his ability to adapt to different playing styles and environments. His versatility as a centre-back earned him recognition as one of the most promising defenders in Swiss football.

Fabian Schaer of Newcastle United looks dejected during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fabian Schar International Career

Fabian Schär is a Swiss international who has represented the country at the highest level, playing a key role in the national team’s defence. He made his senior international debut for Switzerland in 2013 and quickly became a regular fixture in the national team setup. He made his World Cup debut in 2014 and continued to be a vital presence in subsequent World Cups.

He also represented Switzerland in the UEFA European Championship and has been a trusted and reliable defender for the national team. Throughout his international career, Schär has demonstrated his defensive prowess, leadership qualities, and composure on the big stage. His performances for Switzerland have showcased his ability to compete against top international teams and his commitment to representing his country at the highest level.

Fabian Schar Family

Fabian Schär’s parents have not been widely reported or made publicly available, despite his prominence in the world of football. This is due to the focus of media coverage and public attention on Schär’s professional career, achievements, and contributions to the sport. It is not uncommon for athletes to maintain a sense of privacy and focus on their careers.

Newcastle United’s Swiss defender Fabian Schar is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Fabian Schar Girlfriend

Based on available information, it appears that Fabian Schär is currently single and there is no public record of him being previously engaged or in a romantic relationship. As of January 12, 2023, there is no information to suggest that he is currently dating anyone. It should be noted that details about an individual’s personal relationships, particularly those of public figures like athletes, may not always be readily accessible or disclosed. Therefore, the absence of dating records for Fabian Schär could simply indicate a desire for privacy regarding his personal life.

At present, there is no information available regarding any sponsorship agreements or public endorsements for the player. Based on the current knowledge, it can be inferred that his professional career does not include any notable sponsorships or endorsements. However, it is important to note that future updates or announcements could potentially shed light on any potential partnerships or collaborations that may arise.

Fabian Schar Cars and Tattoos

The details regarding the player’s car collection and tattoos are currently unknown, and it is advisable to refer to official announcements or direct statements from the player for accurate information. There is no substantial evidence to suggest that Dane possesses any tattoos, and there is a lack of public information or statements regarding any inked body art associated with him.

