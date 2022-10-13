Ethan Ampadu 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ethan Ampadu is an English professional football player who plays a centre-back and also as a defensive midfielder for Spezia on loan from Chelsea and in this blog, we will see more about Ethan Ampadu’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Ethan Kwame Colm Raymond Ampadu, shortly called Ethan Ampadu, joined the Serie A club Spezia Calcio on loan in the summer of 2022 till June 2023. Despite having a contract with Chelsea from 2018, Ethan has appeared for the Blues in the Premier League just once in his four years.

The young player caught the attention of many clubs and Chelsea signed him when he was just 16. He is out on loan and currently, this is his 4th spell out on loan. The English centre-back hopes to improve his performance on the pitch and will try to fight for the centre-back spot at Chelsea.

The young centre-back was nicknamed ‘The next David Luiz’. We’ll get to know about Ethan in detail in the coming paragraphs.

Ethan Ampadu joined Chelsea in 2017. (Credits: @ethanamp26 Instagram)

Ethan Ampadu Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Exeter, England Father’s Name Kwame Ampadu Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Virgo Net Worth 2.1 Million Pounds Age 22 Birthday 14 September 2000 Nationality English Position Centre-back Senior Clubs Exeter City, Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia, Spezia Achievements 1X EUROPA LEAGUE WINNER

1X UEFA SUPER CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH FA CUP WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Ethan Ampadu Net Worth and Salary

Ethan is a solid centre-back and his net worth has been increasing drastically in recent times. The net worth of Ethan Ampadu is estimated at around 2.1 Million Pounds. He was earning around 1 million pounds annually when he was at RB Leipzig. With his solid performances, he might be an expensive player soon.

His current salary at Spezia has not been disclosed yet and it is clear that the centre-back won’t be earning less. His current market value is valued at 8 million euros and it will explode soon as he has been impressing everyone with his abilities on the field.

Ethan Ampadu Club Career

Ethan joined Exeter City’s youth academy and after serving eight years with the youth, he signed his first professional senior contract with the club in 2016. He played for the Under18 when he was just 14 years, which shows his value in the squad.

He made his senior debut with the team when he was 15 years old against Brentford making him the youngest ever player to play for the club in 87 years and was also named man of the match in that game. With his consistent performances, he was signed by Chelsea for an undisclosed fee in 2017.

Ethan Ampadu during his time at Venezia. (Credits: @ethanamp26 Instagram)

He made his debut for the blues in an EFL Cup third-round match against Nottingham Forest replacing Cesc Fabregas on 20 September 2017. His Premier League debut came in the match against Huddersfield Town on 12 December 2017. Later, in 2018 Ampadu signed a five-year contract with Chelsea.

In July 2019, he was loaned out to RB Leipzig and spent a season there. After his return, he was again loaned out to the Premier League side Sheffield United and made 29 appearances for the team but the club got relegated that season.

He was loaned out to the Serie A club Venezia after signing a three-year deal with Chelsea in 2021. In 2022, he is now currently on a season-long loan to the Serie A club Spezia.

Ethan Ampadu International Career

Despite being eligible to represent England national football team, Ethan chose to play for Wales National team. He was called for the National team on 26 May 2017 when he was just 16 for the World Cup qualifiers with Serbia. He made his debut against France on November 10 which resulted in a 2-0 defeat.

Ethan Ampadu on his international duty for Wales National team. (Credits: @ethanamp26 Instagram)

He was added to the national team squad for the 2020 Euros. In the 1-0 defeat of Wales against Italy, he was sent off for his tackle on Federico Bernardeschi becoming the youngest player to be sent off in European Championships.

Ethan Ampadu Early Life

Ethan was born on 14 September 2000 in Exeter, England. His mother was from Wales and his father Kwame Ampadu is Ghanaian. Kwame is a former professional footballer who played for the Premier League side Arsenal and represented Ireland’s national football team.

Ethan joined Exeter City at the decision of his parents. Former Manchester United’s coach Sir Alex Ferguson was impressed by the young lad’s performances and wanted to sign him but the deal never happened after the appointment of a new manager for the Red Devils.

Ethan Ampadu Girlfriend

Ethan is currently single and prefers to keep his profile off the limelight. He has been mostly with boots and on the pitch rather than spending time dating. It’s not certain that the Welsh centre-back is single, but might also be dating someone and keeping it a secret.

Ethan Ampadu is a centre-back who also plays as a defensive midfielder. (Credits: @ethanamp Instagram)

Ethan Ampadu Endorsement and sponsorship

Ethan has Nike as his primary boot sponsor and has not been seen endorsing products on his social media. With his impressive performances, in no time we will see the Welsh player endorsing products on his social media.

Ethan Ampadu Cars and Tattoos

The 22-year-old centre-back has not been spotted driving around on the streets of Europe. The English International has just made a move to the new club and it’s just a matter of time to fill his garage with some fancy cars. Looks like Ethan isn’t a great fan of tattooing. He has never inked his skin and maybe in the future might think to have some.

Read more:

FAQs about Ethan Ampadu