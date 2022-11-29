Enzo Fernandez 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Enzo Fernandez is an Argentine professional football player who plays as a central midfielder for the Portuguese club Benfica and for the Argentina national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Enzo Jeremías Fernández popularly known as Enzo Fernandez recently joined the Primera Liga club in 2022 from the Argentine club River Plate. The youngster has established himself as one of the important players for the club.

Owing to his impressive Domestic League and Champions League performances, he was included in Argentina’s national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in detail in the following paragraphs.

Enzo Fernandez of Argentina celebrates after scoring their team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match against Mexico. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez Facts

Birth Place San Martin, Argentina Father’s Name Raul Fernandez Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $1.5 million Age 21 Birthday 17 January 2001 Nationality Argentine Position Central midfielder Senior Clubs River Plate, Defensa y Justicia , Benfica Achievements 1X COPA SUDAMERICANA WINNER

1X RECOPA SUDAMERICANA WINNER

1X ARGENTINIAN CHAMPION Wife Valentina Cervantes Children Olivia Social Media Instagram

Enzo Fernandez Net Worth and Salary

Enzo has been making most of his income playing football. As per reports, The player is estimated to have a net worth of $1.5 million in 2022. Transfermarkt values the market value of the player in 2022 at 35 million euros.

His salary is unknown but the Argentine has all the chances to grab a bigger deal in the near future.

Enzo Fernandez Club Career

Enzo started playing football at Club La Recova in 2005 but moved to River Plate in 2006. He was in the youth’s system for 13 years before breaking into the first team of the club. He made his first team debut with the club on 4 March 2020 against L.D.U Quito in the Copa Libertadores.

Enzo Fernandez currently plays for Benfica as a central midfielder. (Credits: @enzojfernandez Instagram0

He made his first team breakthrough and became a starter and scored his first goal and provided an assist win against Velez Sarsfield. He scored 8 goals and 6 assists in the 19 games and earned the best active footballer in Argentina in the 2011/22 season.

He signed for Benfica in June 2022 after both clubs agreed on a 10 million dollar plus an add-on transfer fee. He made his debut and scored from a volley against Midtjylland on 2 August 2022 in the 2022–23 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round match. He also scored in the next leg of the match. He was named the Primeira Liga’s midfielder of the month due to his impressive performances.

Enzo Fernandez International Career

Enzo has appeared for Argentina’s U18 team twice. He was called up for the senior team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Brazil and Uruguay. He made his senior debut for the team on 24 September 2022 against Honduras and the match ended in a 3-0 win.

Enzo Fernandez celebrating his first Argentina goal with Lionel Messi 💙🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/j86BnhYpZU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 26, 2022

He was included in the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad of Argentina. He made his world cup debut against Saudi Arabia which ended in a 1-2 loss for the South Americans. He scored his first international goal in the next match against Mexico which ended in a 2-0 victory. He became the second youngest goalscorer for Argentina in the World Cup after Lionel Messi.

Enzo Fernandez Family

Enzo was born on 17 January 2001 in San Martin, Argentina. Raul Fernandez is his father and his mother’s name is not revealed yet. He has three siblings Luca, Elyaz and Theo. Luca played as a goalkeeper for the Real Madrid U19 team.

Enzo Fernandez Girlfriend – Valentina Cervantes

Enzo is in a romantic relationship with Valentina Cervantes. It’s said that the couple has been together since 2019. They got blessed with a beautiful baby girl named Olivia. The couple is going to get married soon.

Enzo Fernandez with his girlfriend Valentina Cervantes. (Credits: @enzojfernandez Instagram0)

Enzo Fernandes signed a sponsorship deal with Nike. As per the endorsement deal, he wears the company’s boots to every match he plays and endorses the product on his social media account.

Enzo Fernandez Cars and Tattoos

Enzo has not been spotted with his cars. He might have plans to buy fancy cars to fill his garage in the future. He has some interesting tattoos sculpted on his body, Moon Tattoo, an I Tattoo, Mundo Tattoo, Couple Tattoo and Robot Tattoo.

