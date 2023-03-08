Ellis Simms 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ellis Simms is an English professional football player who plays as a striker for the Premier League club Everton and in this article, we will see more about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Simms has a bright future ahead of him in football. His performances at Blackpool have caught the eye of several Premier League clubs, and it is likely that he will be given an opportunity to prove himself at the highest level in the near future. If he continues to develop at his current rate, he could become one of the best young strikers in English football.

Ellis Simms is a promising young footballer who plays as a striker for Everton. Born on October 12, 2001, in Liverpool, England, Simms began his football career at Everton Football Club’s youth academy.

Ellis Simms Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Oldham, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £384 k Age 22 Birthday 5 January 2001 Nationality English Position Striker Senior Clubs Everton, Blackpool, Heart of Midlothian, Sunderland Achievements 1X TOP GOAL SCORER

1X U21 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA

Twitter

Ellis Simms’s Net Worth and Salary

Ellis Simms is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £384 k as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €1.20m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £171 k per year playing for Everton as a Striker.

Ellis Simms Club Career

Simms joined the Everton Academy at the age of 16 and quickly made a name for himself as a prolific goalscorer. In his first full season with the U18s, Simms scored 32 goals in just 22 appearances, finishing as the top scorer in the U18 Premier League. He also scored six goals in six games for the U23s in the Premier League 2.

In February 2021, Simms was sent out on loan to Blackpool for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. He made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut in a 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra. He went on to score five goals in 15 appearances for Blackpool, helping them secure promotion to the Championship via the playoffs.

Simms returned to Everton at the end of the season but was once again sent out on loan to Blackpool for the 2021-22 season. He continued to impress, scoring 16 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions, including three goals in Blackpool’s run to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

Ellis Simms International Career

Simms has been praised for his pace, strength, and clinical finishing ability. He is a natural goalscorer who possesses good technique and is capable of scoring all kinds of goals. He is also an excellent team player who is willing to work hard for the benefit of the team.

The net worth of Ellis Simms is estimated to be £384 k as of 2023. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Simms has represented England at the U17 and U18 levels, scoring four goals in six appearances for the U18s. He has also been named Everton’s Under-23s Player of the Season and has been included in the EFL League One Team of the Season.

Ellis Simms Family

Ellis Simms was born on 5 January 2001 in Oldham, England. His parents’ names are not available but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Ellis Simms’s Girlfriend

The Striker prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Ellis Simms is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @ellissimms Instagram)

Ellis Simms has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Ellis Simms Cars and Tattoos

Ellis Simms has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Oldham in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Ellis Simms has not inked his skin yet.

