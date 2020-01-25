Juventus star Paulo Dybala is one of the most fortunate players to share the dressing room with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In the past, players like Angel di Maria, Gonzalo Higuain and very few others had this experience but at the moment, Dybala is having a great time with the world’s best players.

Ronaldo and Messi have made their name count in the history books of football and they have been at the top for more than a decade. They have shattered many a record in their respective professional careers and seem to continue doing so.

Argentina and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala (Getty Images)

However, there is an unsolved question of who is the best player among the two. Though they have been exceedingly brilliant, fans around the world go crazy whenever this question is put forward.

Nonetheless, La Joya also had the task of answering this never-dying question a few days back. In an interview with The Guardian, Dybala had the opportunity to talk of Ronaldo and Messi, and felt lucky to share the locker room with both of them.

He plays alongside Portugal international at the club level for Juventus and teams up with the Argentine star for the national side.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the world’s greatest players (Getty Images)

Further, in the interview, the 26-year-old said:

“I’m the only player who shares a locker room with both of them and people only see the tip of the iceberg, not the job below; they didn’t win everything because they were lucky. And I know that people have to ask but they have to know what I’m going to say. Who is better? I can’t answer”.

This reply is a confirmation that both of them have maintained their own standards in the game and have been successful than anyone else.

Therefore, it is a difficult one to judge who the best is and instead, we should enjoy every time Ronaldo and Messi take the pitch.