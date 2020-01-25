NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo meets Neymar and Mbappe

In a YouTube video released by NBA team Milwaukee Bucks, PSG stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were seen meeting with some of the team’s players including Giannis Antetokounmpo.

A day before the game, Antetokounmpo, who was last year’s MVP in NBA had expressed his desire to meet the Parisian duo. The Greek Freak also shared about his love for football and his favourite teams, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe (Getty Images)

However, after Bucks’ 116 – 103 win over Charlotte Hornets at the AccorHotels Arena, Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis along with some other teammates met the French striker first.

They exchanged shoes, jerseys, signed for each other and had a brief moment of fun together. Mbappe also gifted the Greek man a signed pair of Nike boots and after some time, Neymar entered the locker room.

After greeting everyone, the Brazilian was seen getting a T-shirt signed by the Bucks players who were present there. Both of them had watched the game from the stands.

The Parisian forwards have quickly developed into influential figures for not only the footballing world but also for those from different sports and backgrounds.

Neymar has returned stronger after getting his hamstring injured earlier in the season and has featured in 16 games this season in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 9 assists.

Meanwhile, Mbappe is continuing to build a reputation for himself after having already won the World Cup at a very tender age. He also missed some games this season due to injury. But he already has 21 goals to his name.

The duo will be next been seen in action against Lille as they travel to Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday for a Ligue 1 encounter.