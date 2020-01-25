Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo is an idol for many budding talents and people understand what hard work is from his life.

He is one of the most successful players in the history of the beautiful game and there is no surprise he would be a role model to many. His effort to be successful is nothing but hard work and determination.

The Juventus forward started from the bottom and is now one of the most decorated footballers and there is no one near to him in terms of success, except for Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Getty Images)

However, a paper-made statue of the 34-year-old is set to go on floor at the Viareggio carnival this year.

Carnevale di Viareggio is a carnival event annually held in the Tuscan city of Viareggio, in Italy. It is considered to be the renowned festival celebration in both Italy and Europe. This year, it celebrates its 146th anniversary and it is set to take place from February 1.

Among the paper-made statues, which would be rolled out in a wagon at the parade, there are statues of some high-profile people including the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and USA president Donald Trump.

In the Idols of the moment section, Cristiano Ronaldo’s paper-made effigy will also take part in the Viareggio Parade.

Paper-made statue of Cristiano Ronaldo for the Viareggio carnival (Image credit: Sky tg24)

It is true that the 34-year-old is an idol for millions of people around the world.

Ronaldo is a player who keeps improving each day and he seems to be in phenomenal form in the new year. In the four games that he has played this month, the talisman has scored 7 goals, including a hat-trick against Cagliari to begin the new decade.

After performing below his standards in the first half of the season, Ronaldo has made a tremendous come back lately. He would be aiming for the Champions League trophy with Juventus this season.