Di’Shon Bernard 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Di’Shon Bernard is an English professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League club Manchester United and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Di’Shon Joel Bernard famously called Di’Shon Bernard is a product of Manchester United’s academy and was promoted to the senior side in 2019. He has been training hard to become a starter for the club.

He is young and is counted as one for the future by the club. While we know his abilities on the field, let us get to know more about his other details in the coming paragraphs.

Di’Shon Bernard Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Wandsworth, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth $5 Million Age 22 Birthday 14 October 2000 Nationality English Position Center-back Senior Clubs Manchester United, Salford City, Hull City. Achievements 1X SCOTTISH CHAMPION,1X SCOTTISH CUP WINNER. Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Di’Shon Bernard Net Worth and Salary

Di’Shon is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is €3.50 million by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of $250-500K per year playing for Manchester United. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Di’Shon Bernard Club Career

Bernard started footballing at Cobham academy of Chelsea and moved to join Manchester United in 2017. He stayed there for two years with the youths before moving to ManUnited. He had great times with the youths and got promoted to the senior team in 2019.

He made his senior debut against Astana in a Europa League fixture in November 2019 and the match ended in a 1-2 defeat. He was loaned out to the League two club Salford City in 2020 for a season. He made his debut for the club against Crawley Town on October 24. He scored his first goal for the club against Carlisle United on 2 December.

He returned to United to see him loaned out to Championship club Hull City in 2021 for a season. He made his debut against Wigan Athletic in an EFL Cup fixture on 10 August 2021.

Di’Shon Bernard International Career

Bernard has not represented his national team yet and hopes to play for his country which has been a dream for many other youngsters too.

Bernard has not represented his national team yet. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Di’Shon Bernard Family

Di’Shon was born on 14 October 2000 in Wandsworth, England. He was supported by his family a lot and is currently having a good time with them after reaching the professional football level. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.

Di’Shon Bernard’s Girlfriend

The Center-back is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be secretly dating someone.

Di’Shon Bernard is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @dishonbernard

Instagram)

Di’Shon has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Di’Shon Bernard Cars and Tattoos

Di’Shon Bernard has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

FAQs about Di’Shon Bernard