Declan Rice Girlfriend Lauren Fryer Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Lauren Fryer? Meet The Girlfriend Of Declan Rice

Lauren Fryer is famous for being the girlfriend of West Ham star Declan Rice. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Lauren is the stunning girlfriend of Declan Rice. The duo has been together for a long time, even before Declan became a first-team starter. Spending so much time with childhood sweethearts is always special and we believe Declan is a lucky person to have found his special one so early on in his life.

In this article, we will share many interesting facts about their relationship, more specifically we will concentrate on the age, net worth, career, education, kids and family details of the beautiful girlfriend of Declan Rice. Coming out of the famous Chelsea academy, Declan has developed himself into one of the top players in his position.

Playing with West Ham, he has achieved paramount success in the last few years. He could easily earn the spot of team leader in the coming few years. However, today we are only focusing on his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Lauren Fryer Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 16, 1999 Place of Birth England Nationality English Residency N.A Partner Declan Rice Job N.A Instagram @laurenfryer_ Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christian Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Lauren Fryer Childhood and Family

Lauren was born on June 16, 1999, in England, making her a citizen of England. Leah doesn’t share much about her family and childhood on her social media channels despite having a substantial online presence.

Hence, we currently don’t know the identity of her father and mother and their jobs. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on Leah’s childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful girlfriend of Declan Rice.

Lauren Fryer is a citizen of England. (Picture was taken from firstsportz.com)

Lauren Fryer Education

Lauren hasn’t shared much about her educational journey. But we believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. Whether she enrolled in a university after graduating high school is a total mystery to us. She hasn’t given many details on her educational journey; hence retrieving information has been challenging. But we will continue looking for more information and update the article once we find relevant data.

Lauren Fryer career

Lauren’s current role is under review. She hasn’t shared much about her occupation. We believe she is not currently working in any corporate position. However, we don’t know whether she has her own business.

Lauren is an Instagram celebrity. She shares attractive images of herself and her friends and family on the public media. Fans love her content, and that’s why she has earned a massive follower base. Due to her reach, she could make a handsome amount of money from top brands if she starts promoting their product. We are not sure whether she has started monetizing her online audience.

Lauren Fryer and Declan Rice are childhood sweethearts. (Credit: Instagram)

Lauren Fryer Net Worth

Lauren hasn’t shared any information regarding her earnings; hence we currently don’t know her net worth. We believe she could earn a significant sum from her Instagram channel. Social media marketing has seen exponential growth in the last few years, so as her channel grows on the medium, she can attract more lucrative deals.

Declan Rice currently earns €400,000 every year at West Ham. Our report suggests that he has a net worth of €1 Million. Well, he is already richer than several regular wage earners. If he continues the high-class performances, he could attract better deals.

Lauren Fryer and Declan Rice relationship

Declan Rice met with his girlfriend in 2017, making them teenage sweethearts. The duo was instantly attracted to each other and decided to stay beside each other in life’s journey. The pair have remained inseparable till now, and it seems their bond has only strengthened as time passed.

The couple hasn’t yet decided to tie the knot. Considering they are very young and early in their career, they should take as much time as they need to make such a big decision.

The couple has been together since 2007. (Credit: Instagram)

Lauren Fryer and Declan Rice Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very young, hence have enough time to think about the matter. Welcoming children can give many headaches as the child would require them to stay close.

However, considering that Lauren and Declan both remain very busy in their work, they might not be able to commit to parenthood at this moment fully.

Declan Rice with his girlfriend and dog. (Credit: Instagram)

Lauren Fryer Social media

Lauren has a significant fan following on Instagram. She received an instant boost of admirers after her relationship with Declan became public. Currently, she has 35.3k followers on her channel, and her page is continuously growing.

FAQs about Lauren Fryer

When did Lauren Fryer and Declan Rice get married? The duo is yet to get married. What is Lauren Fryer doing now? She is an Instagram star. How old is Lauren Fryer? She is unemployed. Nationality of Lauren Fryer? She is English. What is Lauren Fryer’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.